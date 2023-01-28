Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys DL Review: Move Micah & Sign Hankins?
The Dallas Cowboys' defense was one of the better units in the league for the second straight season, and Micah Parsons is of course the central reason for that. The Cowboys had the fourth-best defense in the NFL in terms of points allowed per game (20.1), and their pass rush was a big reason why. Despite a lull in sacks towards the end of the season, Dallas still managed 54 (ranking fourth).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Reportedly Made a Run at Tom Brady in 2020
The Indianapolis Colts have received a mixed bag of results in their pursuit of solid quarterback play over the last four years. Following the abrupt retirement of Andrew Luck, the team had to decide between getting a talented roster back into the playoffs with a veteran quarterback or finding their young, long-term solution while dealing with growing pains.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Booher: 7-Round Detroit Lions 2023 Mock Draft
With the offseason upon the Detroit Lions, the focus remains on building a winner. Lions general manager Brad Holmes is facing a critical offseason, as the team’s 9-8 finish has the fanbase eager to return to the postseason. The Lions are aching to play in the playoffs, as it’s now been six seasons since the organization last made it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Wanted Ryans, ‘Settle’ for Sean Payton Trade
The Denver Broncos are acquiring Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints as their next head coach. But not until after first trying to convince DeMeco Ryans to break his commitment to being hired by the Houston Texans. But Ryans is taking the Houston job. And Payton, 59, who spent...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys Select Offensive Lineman Ahead of Veteran Roster Moves?
FRISCO - As football fans prepare for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, the Dallas Cowboys and 29 other teams are preparing for the offseason. For Dallas, it will be an offseason to evaluate players, even as coach Mike McCarthy's own review...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lamar Jackson New Coach BREAKING: 2nd Interview with Ravens
Is Dave Canales the answer for the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff - and for Lamar Jackson?. After obviously impressing in his first meeting with the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canales seems to be closing in on the vacant offensive coordinator job in Baltimore. Baltimore has reportedly requested...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Shrine Bowl Practice Day 3: Which Players Catching Bill Belichick’s Attention?
LAS VEGAS -- The New England Patriots, led by receivers coach Troy Brown, wrapped up their third practice session at the East-West Shrine Bowl in the cold and wet Fertitta Complex at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Brown stood in front of the microphone, exasperated after a difficult offensive performance...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Possible Benefit from Tom Brady Retirement for the Bears
Should Tom Brady's retirement actually stick this time, the end result for the Bears could be more value for the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It had already been assumed Brady would be leaving Tampa as a free agent, so the Bears wouldn't be facing him when they travel to face the Buccaneers in 2023. So the Brady decision Wednesday to retire will mean nothing in this regard.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Coach DeMeco Ryans Turns Down Broncos for Texans - Or Has He?
Everything is starting to fall into place for the Houston Texans and their head coaching search. On Monday evening, according to a report from the Denver Gazette's Woody Paige, Houston's top candidate, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, informed the Broncos that he was not interested in their head coaching vacancy, which would the way for his Texans hire.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Instant Reaction: Tom Brady is Retiring ‘For Good’
CINCINNATI — Tom Brady is retiring. The NFL legend made the announcement on Wednesday morning. "I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in a 53-second video. "Thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me." Brady held back tears as he made the announcement from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
DeMeco Ryans Named Head Coach of Houston Texans
DeMeco Ryans is returning to Houston. The now-former defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers has agreed to become the next head coach of the Houston Texans', per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Ryans and the Texans had been in negotiations since last week. Ryans began his career in Houston when...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bieniemy to Ravens? Would Coach Leave Super Bowl Chiefs?
Eric Bieniemy is on an incredible run as the Kansas Chiefs offensive coordinator, a right-hand man of head coach Andy Reid over the course of a five-year period during which the Chiefs have posted a league-best regular season record of 64-18 and are about to visit the Super Bowl for the second time.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Harbaugh’s Annual NFL Flirtation Appears Over
After a month of speculation regarding his future at the University of Michigan, it appears that Jim Harbaugh's annual flirtation with the NFL is officially over. Although Harbaugh has issued multiple statements over the last month about his intention to remain at Michigan for 2023 and beyond, those statements have come up far short of being forceful and definitive. Instead, the veteran head coach would throw in phrases such as, "no man knows the future", or "I expect that I will be" coaching Michigan in 2023. Every statement issued by Harbaugh left the door open to the possibility that he may (or may not) be coaching Michigan in 2023 - leading to weeks of speculation by fans and media.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Tom Brady Was Either Going to Retire or Return to Bucs
Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday morning, the second consecutive year that he’s made that massive announcement on Feb. 1. This time, he says, it is “for good.”. The decision comes after months of speculation about his future. With the Buccaneers limping out to an 8–9 record...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Damar Hamlin Calls on LeBron James, Tom Brady to Help Him with His CPR Challenge
On Jan. 2, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. He received an outpour of support from players and fans, and now wants to return the favor to the medical staff that ultimately saved his life. Hamlin recently announced...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Tom Brady Officially Makes Decision on Retirement
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire from football. This time, it's for good. Brady initially retired from football last offseason, but that only lasted about 40 days before he announced that he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, things didn't go as planned as Brady and Tampa struggled for much of the season and were eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fitterer Isn’t Afraid to ‘Take a Shot’ in Drafting a QB: ‘If You Have Conviction, Go Get Him’
The Panthers checked the first box on the offseason list and that was to get a head coach. Now, they'll begin their search for a quarterback (along with filling out a coaching staff). Currently, Carolina only has two quarterbacks on the roster, neither of which have any starting experience: Matt...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Indianapolis Colts have just One of ESPN’s Top 50 Free Agents
After a disappointing 2022 season, it's no surprise that the Indianapolis Colts don't have a list of in-demand free agents other teams are looking to poach. According to ESPN's latest Top 50 Free Agent Rankings, the Colts have just one player among the league's best set to hit the open market.
Comments / 0