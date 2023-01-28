Read full article on original website
2news.com
More Low Temperatures Expected Across Area Monday Night
Here are the low temperatures Monday morning, with 3 degrees in Reno, and -6 in Stead, the coldest it's been since December 10th, 2013 says the National Weather Service in Reno. It will be even colder Monday night with many of our Reno valleys dropping below zero by Tuesday morning.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 31, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A faulty HVAC unit caused some excitement in the jail this morning as firefighters spent around around 90 minutes seeking the source and clearing the air. Temperatures across Carson Valley hit negative numbers this morning with the low at Minden-Tahoe Airport hitting minus 8 at 6:35 a.m. Road temperatures are way down, so be careful on your commute this morning.
Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade
TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
Paradise Post
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
mymotherlode.com
Drought Conditions Notably Lessening In Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — A couple of months ago, the US Drought Monitor labeled nearly half of California as being in a state of “extreme” or “exceptional” drought. Following the string of atmospheric rivers in late December and early January, none of California is now in the two top categories.
mymotherlode.com
Celebrating Completion Of Curtis Creek Elementary Water Project
Sonora, CA — A major infrastructure project successfully brought a safe and secure water supply to Curtis Creek Elementary School. A Safer Grant of $2.2-million was awarded by the state to help connect the school’s properties to Tuolumne Utilities District water supply. Curtis Creek, founded in 1865, has historically relied on a water well that could not maintain state standards for capacity and pressure. In addition, whenever a PG&E planned power outage occurred, water tests needed to be completed, which delayed the school’s reopening on several occasions.
thelostlongboarder.com
Douglas County Skatepark in Gardnerville, NV
The skatepark in Gardnerville, Nevada is a large 30,000 sq ft cement skatepark with a great diversity of obstacles and features. Riders of all skill levels and riding styles can have a good time at the Douglas County Skatepark. The distant mountains make for a peaceful backdrop to the large skatepark.
mynews4.com
Reports: South Lake Tahoe skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan
Beloved professional skier Kyle Smaine from South Lake Tahoe died in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, according to multiple reports. According to Mountain Gazette, Smaine, 31, was on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism when he was killed. A man that was with Smaine told the...
KCRA.com
Days after skier Kyle Smaine's death in Japan avalanche, wife reflects on his love of skiing
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe and ski communities are mourning the loss of one of their beloved professional skiers. Kyle Smaine, 31, died Sunday during an avalanche in Japan. Smaine was skiing in Nagano Prefecture on Japan's Honshu Island when the avalanche happened Sunday. Another...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras State Highway Enhancement Survey To End Soon
Calaveras, CA – Caltrans is partnering with Calaveras County and the City of Angels Camp to build eye-catching gateway monuments and wayfinding signs at key locations along state highways in Calaveras County. This comprehensive gateway signage program will cover 22 locations in seven communities, including Angels Camp, Arnold, Copperopolis,...
fernleyreporter.com
Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday
The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
mymotherlode.com
Free Dental Care Brings Smiles To Some Mother Lode Parents
Sonora, CA – In honor of February being National Children’s Dental Health Month, kids can get free checkups and other care in the Mother Lode, bringing a smile to their parents’ faces. Safari Smiles Dental and Smile Keepers have been providing free dental care for children ages...
mymotherlode.com
Tierney, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Lee Ellin Tierney, born May 18, 1955 in Inglewood, California passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned with Scattering in the Pacific Ocean. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/23/2023. Age: 67. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Moss, Ruth
Ruth Mitchell Moss, born July 8, 1919 in Okemah, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, January 20, 2023 in Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Private Family burial was held in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 01/20/2023. Age: 103. Residence: Sonora CA.
mymotherlode.com
Man Passed Out On Couch Attacked By Homeowner
Tuolumne, CA – A Tuolumne man attempting to wake an intoxicated guest learned a baseball bat was not the best choice as it landed him in handcuffs. It was actually the resident, 66-year-old Brian Montgomery, who recently called the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office to report an intoxicated man on his couch who would not wake up. He then abruptly tried to hang up, telling dispatchers that the man was starting to wake up and they were no longer needed.
mymotherlode.com
Petter, John
John Douglas Petter, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 42 years, Ann, and survived by his daughters, Libby Zaine and Michelle Petter. He had two grandchildren, John and Kate, whom he loved very much. He also left behind his partner of 10 years, Pat Pauch.
