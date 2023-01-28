Read full article on original website
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Benoit, Chauntia James; 44; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Dodson, Rickey...
Alleged threat incident in south Salina lands man in jail early Wednesday
A man was arrested early this morning after he allegedly threatened multiple people in south Salina. Officers were first dispatched at 3 a.m. Wednesday to Panera Bread, 2375 S. Ninth Street, where a delivery driver was unloading his truck, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The delivery driver told police that a homeless-looking man made his way into the restaurant, but the driver was able to get him out of the building without incident.
Kansas inmate accused in theft of guns from rural home
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a theft of guns in Riley County have made an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 24-year-old Kansas inmate Brandon Welty, of Manhattan after he was transported from the Lansing Correction Facility to the Riley County Jail on a Riley County District Court warrant for burglary and three counts of theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Incidents result in kidnapping, other requested charges for Salina man
A Salina man faces multiple requested charges, including kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery after incidents dating back to Dec. 17. Officers were first sent to a residence in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue on Dec. 17 for the report of a physical domestic incident. A 23-year-old Salina woman told police that Jason Lytle, 38, of Salina, allegedly had punched her in the face while she was in the bathroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman had a laceration on her chin.
Downtown Salina jewelry store robbed; nearly $11,000 in rings taken
Police are looking for two men who robbed a downtown Salina jewelry store late Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to Vernon Jewelers, 123 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a robbery. An employee told officers that two Black men entered the store and were...
Dodge Ram strikes mailboxes, another pickup; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested Friday night after two hit-and-run incidents in the southern part of the city. Officers were first dispatched to the area of the 200 block of E. Ray Avenue at 10 p.m. Friday for the report of a hit-and-run crash. A Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling eastbound had struck a mailbox in that block and then struck a parked 1987 Dodge Dakota, forcing the Dakota into another mailbox, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Police ID body found early Saturday in north Salina
The Salina Police Department today identified a deceased man found on the side of a roadway in north Salina early Saturday morning. According to information released this afternoon by the department, a citizen called law enforcement dispatch at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday to report a body in the 1900 block of N. Fifth Street. Responding officers found a deceased man on the side of the roadway.
Salina woman arrested after alleged incident at east Salina liquor store
A local woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly threw rocks at a cooler in an east Salina liquor store. Officers were sent to Hillside Liquor, 1200 E. Crawford Street, at 7 p.m. Monday for the report of a woman being disorderly, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Former Hays man found dead on Salina street
A former Hays man was found dead on the side of a street in Salina on Saturday.
adastraradio.com
New Magistrate Judge Named for Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Andrew Jefferson Newsum of Hutchinson has been appointed the new magistrate judge for the 27th Judicial District which comprises Reno County. The appointment was announced Monday by Governor Laura Kelly. Newsum will take the position vacated when Daniel Gilligan became Division III District Judge earlier this month.
‘Photo Angel’ connects 100-year-old Kansas picture with living relative
A Massachusetts woman has successfully connected a more than a century-old baby photo taken in Hutchinson with a relative on the west coast.
Santa Fe Trail presentation Part 2 at Smoky Hill Museum
Join us for the next installment of the history of the Santa Fe Trail, presented by historian Steve Schmidt. Building on his previous museum program, “Santa Fe Trail 101,” he’ll focus on the Sibley Expedition of 1825-27. Learn about the driving force, George Champlin Sibley, a greatly...
ncktoday.com
Concordia Police Department Make Multiple Drug Arrests
The Concordia Police Department has made a series of drug arrests this month. On Monday, January 23rd at 9:09 am, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street. Further investigation led to the arrest of Jennifer Bender of Concordia on a Cloud County Warrant for Possession of Stimulant, Possession of a Hallucinogenic, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia issued in connection with a search warrant served by the Concordia Police Department on January 17th. Bender was transported to Cloud County Corrections.
No Salina City Commission meeting on Monday
The Salina City Commissioners will not meet Monday. Traditionally, the commission has not met on the fifth Monday of a month. The next regularly scheduled Salina City Commission meeting is Feb. 6.
Newton house fire caused after heat gun used to thaw frozen pipes
A Newton house fire was caused after a heat gun was used to thaw frozen pipes.
Smoky Hill Museum: 1959 fire guts J.C. Penney’s in downtown Salina
The current featured exhibit at the Smoky Hill Museum takes a look at major local and national fires. From the Smoky Hill Museum Facebook page:. The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum at 211 W. Iron Avenue in the heart of downtown Salina. This free museum is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Former Salina Downtown exec hired by Fox Theatre in Hutch
HUTCHINSON — Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre announced Penny Bettles as the new Development Administrator. Penny started Monday and will plan and coordinate all development activities, major fundraising activities, sponsorship programs, and related special projects. Bettles also will also seek out and write grant proposals along with assisting in...
McPherson County man charged in killing of his mother
A Canton, Kansas, man was in court Friday where he was charged in connection to the killing of his mother.
Salina Area Chamber of Commerce interim president and CEO gives update
With the recent departure of former president and CEO Eric Brown, Salinans can rest assured knowing the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is in the safe hands of interim CEO and president Renee Duxler. During an interview with Salina Post, Duxler discussed the chamber's 2023 legislative agenda and the selection of the next chamber CEO/president.
WIBW
Officials investigate after 20-year-old man found dead on side of Salina road
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for information about a 20-year-old man found dead on the side of the road in Salina. The Salina Police Department says that just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, officials were called to the 1900 block of N. 5th St. when a resident reported they had found a dead body.
