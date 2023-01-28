Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
Healey files supplemental budget with nearly $300M for emergency assistance; school meals to remain free
BOSTON — As the first month of her tenure fades into later and later sunsets, Gov. Maura Healey filed an almost $300 million supplemental budget bill Monday to fill economic gaps left by federal financial assistance programs that are ending. The announcement came in the afternoon as leaders in the House, Senate and...
Healey seeks $282M for shelter, food aid programs
Reviving debate on an issue that lawmakers left untouched at the end of last session, Gov. Maura Healey on Monday filed a $282 million spending bill she said is necessary to manage a surge in demand for emergency shelter and prevent the free school meals program from running out of money.
Massachusetts extra COVID SNAP benefits ends, view list of resources for help
Additional Federal funding for the state's food assistance programs will end Wednesday.
Gov. Maura Healey has yet to commit details on Mass. tax relief package
Gov. Maura Healey, who vowed on the campaign trail to make tax relief her day one priority, stopped short of committing to concrete measures in a radio interview Tuesday. Healey has voiced broad support for tax cuts or expanded credits to help the most vulnerable Bay Staters — including seniors, families and renters — and boost Massachusetts’ competitive edge, largely mirroring former Gov. Charlie Baker’s unsuccessful tax relief package last year. Healey, for example, supports raising the estate tax threshold from $1 million to $2 million.
State expecting elevated tax revenues to hold
-The Healey administration and legislative budget managers agreed Monday to build their upcoming state budget plans on the assumptions that they will have $40.41 billion in general state tax revenue to spend in the budget year that begins July 1 and an additional $1 billion in revenue from the state's new high-earner surtax that can be put towards education or transportation.
Here’s How Many Massachusetts Residents Rely On Home Heating Oil
Bitter cold weather is in the forecast for Massachusetts this weekend and the subject of energy usage came up on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Tuesday. Friday night's low temperature is forecasted to be around 10 below zero with windy conditions to boot. February is essentially here and although we've had a rather mild winter, this cold snap is not supposed to last more than two days.
wamc.org
Deadline nears in most Massachusetts communities to apply for a property tax abatement
The average property tax bill for a single-family home in Massachusetts went up by almost $400 this year. If a homeowner believes their property has been overvalued by their local assessors office, an abatement may be the only way to reduce their tax bill. The deadline to apply for a...
Centre Daily
Inmates could donate organs to get out of prison early in proposed Massachusetts bill
Newly proposed legislation in Massachusetts would grant early release to prison inmates who donate organs or bone marrow. If enacted, the bill would shorten sentences by up to one year for qualified incarcerated individuals “on the condition that the incarcerated individual has donated bone marrow or organ(s),” the proposed legislation reads.
WBUR
Growing violence against health care workers prompts Mass. hospitals to adopt new codes of conduct
Hospitals across Massachusetts have agreed to enforce new codes of conduct to help shield health care workers from the growing threat of violence and abuse from patients. The new policies will ban violence, as well as offensive, abusive and discriminatory language and behaviors. Any patient who violates the rules could be asked to leave and seek care elsewhere.
Massachusetts auto dealership settles pricing discrimination allegations
A Massachusetts auto dealership has agreed to pay $350,000 to resolve allegations that it charged Black and Hispanic customers more than white customers for certain add-on products.
McKnight's
Lawsuit alleging ‘warehousing’ of disabled people in nursing homes shining light on national issue
A federal class-action lawsuit is highlighting a challenge felt nationwide: the housing of disabled people in nursing homes without proper resources or a plan to transition them to more appropriate settings. The Massachusetts-based lawsuit accuses the state of leaving thousands of people with disabilities “to languish and often deteriorate” in...
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals
Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
fallriverreporter.com
Want to spot a bald eagle in Massachusetts? Here is how
Westborough, MA – Many people are surprised to find out that winter is a prime time for birding. There are opportunities for beginner and experienced birders to spot our year-round resident birds as well as the seasonal “snowbirds” that visit Massachusetts for the winter months. Some veteran birders make an annual trek to the Massachusetts coast in winter catch a glimpse of seabirds and sea ducks. Other, more casual birders are content with the sight of back-capped chickadees, downy woodpeckers, or white-breasted nuthatches as they walk or ski along. One iconic bird—the bald eagle—is becoming easier for winter birders to spot.
NECN
Mass. Approaches 3-Year Anniversary of 1st Confirmed COVID Case
This week will mark the third anniversary of the confirmation that COVID-19 had arrived in Massachusetts. The first case confirmed by the Department of Public Health was in a UMass Boston student who had just traveled from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the pandemic. The announcement was made on Feb. 1, 2020, and it marked just the eighth case to be the confirmed in the U.S., and the first on the East Coast.
nbcboston.com
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate
The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
iBerkshires.com
National Grid To Provide Energy Bill Assistance to Mass Businesses
WALTHAM, Mass. — National Grid announced it is partnering with four nonprofit business associations to distribute $1 million in grants to help businesses with their energy bills. National Grid is working with the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts (BECMA), the Retailers Association of Massachusetts (RAM), the Massachusetts Restaurant Association...
REMINDER: It’s Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Massachusetts
With temperatures dropping into the twenties, teens, and even zero this weekend, it's no surprise we're all going to want to go outside and start our vehicles before we head to our destination. However, if you're caught idling your vehicle for an extended period of time, you may have to deal with the law.
Efforts underway to change Massachusetts taxpayer refunds Chapter 62F law
Democrats on Beacon Hill are looking to change the Chapter 62F law.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County lawmaker refiles previously rejected bill on postpartum depression days before Duxbury tragedy
A Bristol County lawmaker has made multiple attempts, one just days ago, to revive a bill she brought to Beacon Hill concerning postpartum depression. Carole Fiola, who is a state rep for the 6th Bristol District that covers parts of Fall River and Freetown, is the lead sponsor on a bill that has been rejected multiple times and she hopes a recent tragedy will shine more light on the issue and get the legislation passed.
Comments / 2