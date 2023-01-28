Artificial intelligence has been a hot-button topic right now in the creative industry. Whichever side of the “debate” you may fall on, we have to admit that the democratization of things like graphic design, product concepts, and digital creativity has certainly made things a bit more interesting, albeit controversial. A collection of AI-generated product design concepts by a designer from South Africa has brought gaming into the mix, resulting in a pretty interesting visual narrative.

2 DAYS AGO