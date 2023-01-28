Theft Ring Responsible for Hancock, Waldo, York County Break-ins (Hancock County) Recent thefts in Hancock, Waldo, and York Counties are likely the work of a traveling theft ring. Authorities say the string of break-ins began in December at YMCA’s in the three counties and have continued into January. Officials say the gang is linked to an operation that has targeted cars in parking lots nationwide for at least seven years. The thieves typically steal wallets and checkbooks and then assume the person’s identity to cash checks, usually in another state. The so-called Felony Lane Gang first popped up in Maine in Belfast in 2015.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO