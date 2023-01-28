Read full article on original website
Related
Parents in Downeast Maine having difficulty finding child care options
ELLSWORTH, Maine — How are parents supposed to work and make a living if they can't find reliable child care?. That's a question working parents across the country and in Maine are asking as day cares and other child care services have few, if any, openings and long wait lists, while some are struggling just to keep their doors open.
Husson University showcases their newest technology
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In this day in age, having a strong understanding of technology is an essential skill. Husson University is helping prepare students for the future. They are showcasing some of their newest technology.
Bishop Deeley visits Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Catholic Bishop paid a visit to students in Bangor on Monday. In celebration of Maine Catholic Schools week, Bishop Robert Deeley spent time with students and staff at All Saints Catholic School. Deeley credits Catholic schools for teaching “the whole” student and seeing a...
Warming centers and cold weather resources
There are warming centers and resources around the region working to keep people safe Friday and Saturday. ELLSWORTH: INSPIRE Recovery Center, 24 Church St. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as the regular 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. hours offered each night, 7 days a week.
Homecare group opens day program in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A new option for elderly care during the day has come to Penobscot County. A&M Homecare has been providing care over the years for folks who are living at home and need some extra assistance. They offer services such as bathing, cooking, housekeeping, running errands or...
Locally grown produce highlighted at Maine Broccoli Takeover
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine in Orono joined 10 other schools across the state for The Maine Broccoli Takeover hosted by food supplier Sodexo. The takeover highlighted Sodexo’s partnership with Good Shepard Food Bank and efforts to bring locally grown food to these campuses. “One of...
Orland residents to vote on new, $4 million fire department building Wednesday
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Orland residents will vote Wednesday on whether or not to approve $4 million to build a new fire station. It’s close quarters in many ways at the Orland Volunteer Fire Department. Space is just one of the reasons the department is pushing for a new...
Husson University unveils new television remote unit, opportunities in marketing & advertising
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Preparing students with hands-on learning and skills they can take with them in their careers. Husson University is doing just that with the newest technology. We were there Monday as they held a ribbon cutting ceremony and unveiled their new One Circle Agency. It’s student-run and...
Husson University's IEX Center
Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Furry Friends at 4: Bruno
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Bruno.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Local News 01/30/23
Theft Ring Responsible for Hancock, Waldo, York County Break-ins (Hancock County) Recent thefts in Hancock, Waldo, and York Counties are likely the work of a traveling theft ring. Authorities say the string of break-ins began in December at YMCA’s in the three counties and have continued into January. Officials say the gang is linked to an operation that has targeted cars in parking lots nationwide for at least seven years. The thieves typically steal wallets and checkbooks and then assume the person’s identity to cash checks, usually in another state. The so-called Felony Lane Gang first popped up in Maine in Belfast in 2015.
Cross Insurance Center hosts Bangor Wedding Show
We have the chance for some more scattered snow showers Monday night, then high pressure builds into the region through the middle of the week and keeps the weather quiet. A arctic airmass moves in Friday night into Saturday with dangerously cold wind chills. Due to dangerously cold feels like temperatures, we have issued A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday.
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 13-18. Kote R. Aldus, 31, of Belfast, aggravated assault in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, five years in prison with all but nine months suspended and two years of probation; domestic violence assault in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, dismissed; creating a police standoff in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, nine months in jail; tampering with a witness, informant, juror, or victim in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, dismissed; violating a protection from abuse order in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Waldo Feb. 18, nine months in jail; tampering with a witness, informant, juror, or victim in Waldo Feb. 18, dismissed; violating a protection from abuse order in Waldo Feb. 18, dismissed.
Pizza Restaurant in Ellsworth gives new meaning to ‘friendly competition’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - DragonFire Pizza in Ellsworth had a major piece of pizza-making equipment go down Saturday night, but managed to stay open thanks to some help from the competition. There are two things a pizza place can’t do business without: an industrial mixer for the dough and an...
‘Go the distance’: father-daughter duo complete Disney marathon together
MONROE, Maine (WABI) - The magic of Disney drew Monroe’s Trinity Tripp in at a young age. “I remember going to Disney for the first time at six years old. And I just remember being amazed,” said Trinity. Trinity has been going back with her parents, Nick and...
With dangerously cold temperatures on the way, officials warn folks to be mindful
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With temperatures expected to drop into the single digits Saturday, folks should look ahead on how to prepare. First, make sure your animals are cared for. Kathryn Ravenscraft of Bangor Humane Society says to bring animals inside, but if for any reason that’s not possible, make...
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
