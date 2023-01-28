ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WAPT

Mississippi Match 5 hits record $700K jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is up to a record $700,000. Lottery officials said the previous Match 5 record was $665,000 on July 21, which was split between two winning tickets. Thursday's drawing will be the 23rd since a winning $55,000 was drawn on Dec. 10....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?

FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Florida "Peeping Tom" caught on camera, arrested

ORLANDO - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught peeking through the windows of a woman's home. Surveillance showed the man peering into the home in Debary late at night. According to the Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office, they started doing extra patrols when they realized the same man came back to that home at least three times. "We were like that is crazy. And that's why we were like 'where did he come from', like what's going on? It was very weird," said Brooke Sotolongo, the woman who lives in the home. The sheriff's office identified the man as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. Last Thursday night, a sergeant found Johnson walking out from between two homes and tried to stop him. Johnson took off. After a chase with a drone overhead, he was found in a swampy area nearby and arrested. Johnson is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. Deputies say he admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida

Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

Fla. woman found in Ga. in the 80s identified through DNA

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida woman has been identified by authorities after being found injured in Newton 37 years ago, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The woman was found injured and unconscious on the side of the road of Highway 91 North on May 14, 1985,...
NEWTON, GA
Mark Star

Are you a teacher or community worker? Apply for Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program and get $25,000

If you are working as a frontline community worker, the chance is that your salary will not be enough to get all the comforts and luxuries to the family. No doubt, law enforcement officers, teachers, medical experts, firefighters, childcare workers, and veterans or military officers have to work really hard. They do everything needed to fulfill their duties and aim to serve, protect and educate people around them.
FLORIDA STATE
classiccountry1045.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WAPT

Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states

JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
MEMPHIS, TN

