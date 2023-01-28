Read full article on original website
Florida man buys $50 scratch-off, wins $1 million
A Florida man who bought a $50 scratch-off is $1 million richer.
foxsports640.com
Florida man bites the head off of a pet snake during domestic dispute
CUTLER BAY, FL– A man is facing animal abuse charges after he allegedly decapitated a pet snake using his teeth. The incident was reported at the Saga Bay Gardens apartment…
WAPT
Mississippi Match 5 hits record $700K jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is up to a record $700,000. Lottery officials said the previous Match 5 record was $665,000 on July 21, which was split between two winning tickets. Thursday's drawing will be the 23rd since a winning $55,000 was drawn on Dec. 10....
WMAZ
3 Atlanta nurses removed from roles after Florida schools found handing out fake diplomas
ATLANTA — Three Atlanta nurses were removed from their positions at an Atlanta VA medical center once officials were made aware of a scheme involving fake nursing diplomas. The scheme, which created more than 7,600 fake nursing diplomas, was uncovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Federal agents learned...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?
FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
DeSantis pushing for widening of I-10 in new $4 billion initiative, ‘Moving Florida Forward’
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the state legislature to expedite the widening of I-10 from four lanes to six as part of a new $4 billion initiative, “Moving Florida Forward.” If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 […]
Florida "Peeping Tom" caught on camera, arrested
ORLANDO - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught peeking through the windows of a woman's home. Surveillance showed the man peering into the home in Debary late at night. According to the Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office, they started doing extra patrols when they realized the same man came back to that home at least three times. "We were like that is crazy. And that's why we were like 'where did he come from', like what's going on? It was very weird," said Brooke Sotolongo, the woman who lives in the home. The sheriff's office identified the man as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. Last Thursday night, a sergeant found Johnson walking out from between two homes and tried to stop him. Johnson took off. After a chase with a drone overhead, he was found in a swampy area nearby and arrested. Johnson is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. Deputies say he admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so.
Florida lawmaker proposes bill to allow fees instead of security deposits for renters
A Florida lawmaker proposed new legislation to let renters pay fees instead of a security deposit.
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Wanted felon who fled to North Dakota will be extradited back to Florida
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted since 2011 will be extradited back to Indian River County after he was caught in North Dakota. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 12, the Street Crimes Unit and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were notified of an active case involving Patrick O’Rourke.
Are you a military service personnel or veteran? Join Salute Our Soldiers Military Program in Florida for money
There are a total of 67 counties in Florida and it is not too difficult to buy a house in this state. The only thing you need is money in your pocket. If you are in touch with a real estate agent or mortgage lender, you are likely to get many options. And it won’t take a lot of time to buy a dream home for yourself and your family.
fox35orlando.com
Attorney: Florida 'constitutional carry' bill could lead to more 'stand your ground' cases
LAKE MARY, FL - One Central Florida attorney said he expects to see more "stand your ground" cases if a bill allowing concealed carry without a license were to pass in Florida. "If someone breaks into my house and I have a gun and I feel endangered, I can protect...
More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida
Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
Up to $10,000 available to qualified Florida homebuyers as part of Homebuyer Program: Check your eligibility and apply
Florida is a massive and one of the best states, and a large number of people love settling in Boca Raton or Orlando. It can be a little expensive to stay in this American state, especially if you are coming from an underdeveloped country or you don't have enough money to buy food and afford shelter and clothing.
Florida AG Moody Joins Other Republicans In Seeking Crackdown On Contraband Cell Phones
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joins a slew of red state prosecutors in asking Congress to squelch outlaws from having outlaw cellphones while behind bars. As reported by Florida Daily on Monday, the Sunshine State’s Republican AG advocates that Congress allow states the authority to
WAPT
Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Alyce Clarke will not seek reelection
JACKSON, Miss. — Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Rep. Alyce Clarke announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection. Clarke, a Democrat, was first elected to represent District 69 in the House in 1984. Her current term expires on Jan. 2, 2024. Clarke, of Jackson, is 83 years old. Clarke...
wtvy.com
Fla. woman found in Ga. in the 80s identified through DNA
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida woman has been identified by authorities after being found injured in Newton 37 years ago, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The woman was found injured and unconscious on the side of the road of Highway 91 North on May 14, 1985,...
Are you a teacher or community worker? Apply for Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program and get $25,000
If you are working as a frontline community worker, the chance is that your salary will not be enough to get all the comforts and luxuries to the family. No doubt, law enforcement officers, teachers, medical experts, firefighters, childcare workers, and veterans or military officers have to work really hard. They do everything needed to fulfill their duties and aim to serve, protect and educate people around them.
classiccountry1045.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
WAPT
Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states
JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
