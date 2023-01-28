Read full article on original website
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Sons Of Anarchy's Maggie Siff Was On The Same Page As Fans When Jax Cheated On Tara
Motorcycles, guns, and a rocking bluesy soundtrack are just some of the main elements that make "Sons of Anarchy" the best biker-themed "Hamlet" adaptation on television. Themes of betrayal, loss, and ambition are prevalent throughout the series as Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) goes from Vice President to President of the SAMCRO, all while trying to retain his soul.
How I Met Your Father Fans Could Definitely Feel HIMYM Vibes In Season 2, Episode 2
Romance and love are usually the foundations of an epic story told over years and years. What greater or more noble emotion is worthy of a tale that can fill up seasons of entertainment, whether tragedy, drama, or comedy? "How I Met Your Father" is a spin-off of "How I Met Your Mother," and both follow the general format of a story being told in the future that recounts a series of escapades and romantic dalliances that explain how one has met their significant other and co-parent of their child.
The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Had A Real-Life Job That Made Him Perfect For The Role
When Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and friends need to snag the latest comic book or action figure for their ever-growing collections, they know exactly where to go: the Comic Center of Pasadena, owned by Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman). Stuart makes his grand debut on "The Big Bang Theory" in Season...
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
Who Is American Pickers' Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Cline?
"American Pickers" is currently back in full swing over on History, and with it comes another year of Mike Wolfe's shenanigans, both on-screen and on social media. If you've been following the reality star over the past couple of years on Instagram, then you've probably noticed that a certain someone keeps popping up in his stories and in his feed. Well, we're here to tell you everything about her.
Yellowstone's Danny Huston Says Creator Taylor Sheridan Knows 'What America Is'
Taylor Sheridan is single-handedly redefining modern television in a way that few creators this side of Shonda Rhimes have. With an entire shared universe based on his hit series, "Yellowstone," Sheridan has become an incredibly hot commodity for the Paramount Network, also producing shows like "Tulsa King," which take place outside of the "Yellowstone" universe.
Game Of Thrones' Rose Leslie Describes The Pain Of Her Final Ygritte Scene
"Game of Thrones" is well-known for its subversion of typical fantasy tropes, its more realistic take on the genre, and of course, its shocking character deaths. "A Song of Ice and Fire," the books written by author George R.R. Martin that the show is based on, are very much the same way, and death can come for anyone at any time in the world of Westeros. The biggest and earliest example of this is when Ned Stark (Sean Bean) of House Stark, who many likely assumed would be the protagonist of the entire series, is executed in the finale of Season 1.
Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Laverne & Shirley Star Cindy Williams
The entertainment industry is grieving the death of actress Cindy Williams who played one-half of the dynamic TV duo "Laverne & Shirley." According to a family statement, Williams died on January 25, 2023, at 75 years old (via AP News). Williams first started playing the role of sweet and spunky...
DC's Peter Safran Says Batgirl Was 'Not Releaseable' (& He's Probably Right)
The future of DC's movies has been up in the air for a while now, but fans finally have a clearer picture of what to expect thanks to a January 31 announcement from the new heads of DC Studios — James Gunn and Peter Safran. On the film side of things, we're getting two projects featuring Kryptonians, including "Superman: Legacy" and "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." There are some welcome surprises, including "Swamp Thing" and "The Authority," and of course, Batman will have prime placement in the new DCU with an adaptation of "The Brave and the Bold," which will see the Caped Crusader team up with his son, Damian Wayne.
Why Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane Usually Gets His Way When Dealing With Network Executives
While many would agree that the show "Family Guy" is known for its hilarious characters and side-splitting cutaways, there is no denying that the animated series is not afraid to push the limits of comedy. Despite putting out jokes that may potentially rub people the wrong way, the cartoon's creator Seth MacFarlane rarely receives any interference from those above his pay grade.
Night Court Fans Were In For A Sweet Surprise With Wendie Malick's Appearance On The Reboot
Contains spoilers for "Night Court" Season 1, Episode 4 – "Dan v. Dating" Wendie Malick is one of those character actors that you've likely seen all over the place. She might be a familiar face as President Hagemeyer in "Young Sheldon," the aging former-model Nina Van Horn in "Just Shoot Me," Eda in "The Owl House," or Martin's (John Mahoney) fiancée Ronee Lawrence in the later seasons of "Frasier." In an interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine, Malick explained that characters that are funny and snarky are basically her bread and butter, and she's been doing variations on that all of her life. She also mentioned that she's really enjoying what she calls her "third act" and the roles she now gets that she's over 60.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms Rumor About Dolly Parton's Involvement In Buffy The Vampire Slayer
When some people hear the phrase "Chosen One," chances are that an image of Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) thrashing some vampires may come to mind — not a vaunted music star. "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" is a popular show that, according to IMDb, ran for 145 episodes between 1997 to 2003 and even inspired a spin-off. What makes "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" so interesting is that the series blends humor, the macabre, pop cultural references, and snappy dialogue into a nice package that sees a regular high school become the site of demonic incursions.
How I Met Your Father Fans Really Cannot Stand Meredith
"How I Met Your Father" follows a similar format to the show that inspired it. Similar to "How I Met Your Mother," the show focuses on a group of friends living in New York City, though this time around, viewers are watching a photographer named Sophie (Hilary Duff) struggle to find the love of her life. An older version of Sophie, played by Kim Cattrall, narrates as she tells the story to her future son, leaving the audience to wonder about the identity of his father. The list of potential options has already been narrowed down, and so far, Sophie's friend Jesse (Chris Lowell) seems like a pretty good contender. Sophie and Jesse have a dynamic reminiscent of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) and Robin Scherbatsky's (Cobie Smulders) relationship.
Murder Mystery 2's Official Trailer Has Fans Pumped To See Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Back In Action
The mystery genre has always been popular, but lately it's experiencing a renaissance thanks to some unique new stories. Peacock has the love letter to '70s mysteries that is "Poker Face," while Hulu has the Steve Martin/Martin Short vehicle "Only Murders in the Building." Not to be outdone, Netflix is taking on its rivals with some whodunits of its own. "Glass Onion" proved to be a hit over the holidays as it became a social media talking point, and even brought in an Oscar nomination for best-adapted screenplay. Now, more mysteries await with the arrival of "Murder Mystery 2."
The Most Meta Moment Melissa Rauch Had On The Set Of The Big Bang Theory - Exclusive
Melissa Rauch is best known as Bernadette on the hugely popular "The Big Bang Theory," on which she played Howard's squeaky-voiced love interest with a razor-sharp tongue. What may not be common knowledge about her time on the show, though, is that Rauch was originally only supposed to appear in one episode. However, the showrunners — and audience — liked her so much that she wound up starring in 10 of the 12 seasons that the blockbuster series was on the air.
Austin Butler Recalls Moment In Elvis' Bedroom After Filming That He Will 'Treasure Forever'
Several months after its release, Austin Butler is still riding the Baz Luhrmann "Elvis" wave across the Hollywood stratosphere — with him and the film scoring recent Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Picture (per IMDb). As Butler begins to make his Oscar media rounds, "Elvis" fans have been learning more and more about what went into his critically-acclaimed performance and what he got out of it, both literally and emotionally.
Rupert Grint Can Totally Envision A Harry Potter TV Series, But With Someone Else As Ron
It's been over a decade since the films in the "Harry Potter" series wrapped up for good. While the franchise has continued to some extent with the "Fantastic Beasts" films and the upcoming big-budget video game adaptation, "Hogwarts Legacy," none of these offshoots seem to be able to match the fan response from the original series of 8 films that closed things out in 2011.
The Last Of Us: Episode 3 Recap - Bill & Frank Swanson(g)
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 3 – "Long Long Time" We don't want to call it too soon, but HBO's "The Last of Us" may have just reached its pinnacle. The critically-acclaimed show's third episode is not only the best of the series so far — it's arguably also the best bit of standalone television that we've seen to date in 2023. The most impressive thing is that the strength of this episode doesn't come from our leading pair of Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey). Instead, "Long Long Time" plunges viewers into the world of two crucial characters from the game that the TV show's version of Ellie never even gets to meet. In a whopping 75-minute episode, we are finally introduced to Bill and Frank (Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett), and we spend most of that runtime watching them find second chances in each other in a world gone to hell.
Why Yellowstone's Danny Huston Believes Taylor Sheridan Uses Violence To Tell The Story
Taylor Sheridan-penned stories tend to have their fair share of violence. Whether it's shootouts at the U.S. Mexico border in "Sicario" or Jeremy Renner pistol-whipping Russian gangsters on "Mayor of Kingstown," Sheridan prefers seeing what happens when characters are thrown into extreme circumstances demanding extreme measures to survive. Even "Yellowstone,"...
