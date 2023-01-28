Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores, including 3 in Maryland
Three Maryland stores are among 87 more namesake Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. outlets the retailer said Friday that it will close, in addition to the 150 locations already on the chopping block. Video above: Baltimore's North Avenue Market closes its doors (August 2022) Bed Bath & Beyond also said...
Rain to end by afternoon, snow possible for southern areas Wednesday
Meteorologist Tony Pann says to expect the rain end this afternoon for most of Maryland as temps will remain cold in the upper 30's. Tomorrow will see more precipitation as some areas south of Baltimore could see some show showers early. It will clear out by midday and will be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Thursday will see any remnants of the rain or snow will temps will begin to fall into the low 30's for the weekend. Be careful if you are planning on doing the Polar Bear Plunge as temps will be below freezing Saturday.
Lawyer warns that tax preparer fraud on the rise in 2023
Tax season is here and while taxpayers already have much on their mind to consider before they file, tax return preparer fraud is on the rise. Here with more on how to not fall victim to a tax preparer scam artist is the low-income tax clinic director for Maryland Volunteer Lawyers, John Hardt Esq. He warn people on the red flags to look for with scam artist and how people can combat them.
Bill would create regional task force to modernize water, wastewater systems
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland state lawmakers -- with the support of local leaders -- are drafting a bill to establish a regional water governance task force in the Baltimore area. Such a panel would recommend how to modernize the region's water and wastewater systems, which currently operate under half-century-old...
Gov. Wes Moore's first State of the State address hinges on public service
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — From public service to ending child poverty, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore unveiled his priorities Wednesday in his first State of the State address. The State of the State address is a defining moment for Moore with high expectations. | PDF: Governor's State of the State address...
