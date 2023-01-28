CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A man convicted for his role in the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol is now accused of secretly recording women. Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, was one of the first Iowans sentenced in the Capitol attacks. He was sentenced to one month in jail and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and an added $2,000 fine.

