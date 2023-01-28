Read full article on original website
Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
'It's really brought a lot of relief': Family of murdered Iowa missionary finally gets justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of an Iowa missionary who was murdered in Jamaica nearly seven years ago says justice is finally served. "It's really brought a lot of relief which I wasn't expecting," said Sara Hentzel, the widow of Randy Hentzel. Randy Hentzel was killed in 2016...
Des Moines woman recalls friendship with Tyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — One Des Moines woman tells KCCI she worked withTyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa during the 2010s. KCCI learned on Tuesday that Nichols lived in a home on the southeast side of Des Moines for some time. It's not too far from that location where Chelsey Fagan says she met Nichols when they were teenagers.
Jamaican man sentenced to life in prison for murdering Iowa missionary in 2016
The man who killed an Iowa missionary in Jamaica has received a life sentence. Randy Hentzel and Harold Nichols, another missionary, were killed in 2016. Randy Hentzel's widow, Sara Hentzel, told KCCI that one of the suspects pleaded guilty. He will be eligible for parole in 28 years. The other...
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
103-year-old boat miraculously salvaged after historic boathouse collapses
LACONIA, N.H. — After a turbulent week of winter weather near the end of January, a boathouse collapsed on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire,which contained a boat more than 100 years old thought to be lost forever. "It always takes your breath away when you see a historic building...
Iowa man previously convicted in Jan. 6 attack accused of recording women
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A man convicted for his role in the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol is now accused of secretly recording women. Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, was one of the first Iowans sentenced in the Capitol attacks. He was sentenced to one month in jail and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and an added $2,000 fine.
Gov. Kim Reynolds approves money for Iowa Veterans Trust Fund
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is getting $440,000 to take care of a backlog of grants to help local veterans. Gov. Kim Reynolds approved the money on Tuesday, which comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds. KCCI previously reported the fund ran out of its...
New program provides court date text reminders
A new program will send text reminders of upcoming court dates and payment plan due dates to Iowans. The free program is provided by the Iowa Judicial Branch for defendants, plaintiffs, witnesses and other interested parties. You can receive reminders a week before, three days before and one day before...
Iowa real estate business uses artificial intelligence for listing descriptions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — JJ Johannes said he’s found a way to perform more work for his real estate business with artificial intelligence tools, which use computer science and robust datasets to enable problem-solving, like ChatGPT, KCRG reports. According to data from Google, the number of people...
House Education Committee debating how much Iowa should spend on public education
DES MOINES, Iowa — The House Education Committee has been debating how much money the state should spend on public education. House Republicans want to increase state education funding by roughly $107 million. House GOP wants a 3% or $106.8 million increase. That's about 3% more money than both...
Iowa business assembles bikes for nonprofits
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Some Iowa nonprofits will be getting new bikes for kids in need thanks to ImOn Communications, KCRG reports. Tuesday, they hosted their annual meeting to go over their goals for the year. Leaders said some of those goals include giving back to the community they work in.
Frigid temperatures throughout Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — After another biting old day, we’ve got one more very frigid night and early morning ahead. Tonight lows will drop below zero in Central Iowa. Wind chills by tomorrow morning will be between -20 and -30 across the Northern Tier of our state. Air...
A few more cold days to go before mild temperatures return to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Our temperatures go all over the place over the next week. We have two cold days to end the work week before we see 40s into the weekend. No big disturbances or storm systems are heading our way anytime soon. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts.
