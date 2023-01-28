Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Liberty Utilities customers shocked when opening natural gas bills
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thousands of northeast Missouri residents are experiencing sticker shock this week when they open their natural gas bills from Liberty Utilities. That's because the company drastically raised its rates on December 4, 2022. Liberty customers in Adair, Macon and Schuyler counties are the hardest hit, with...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Arrest Report
A Shawnee, Kansas woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Livingston County Tuesday evening. State Troopers report the crash occurred around 6:20 pm on Old 190, three miles west of Chillicothe when 56-year-old Teena R Smith was westbound, struck a pile of asphalt, and drove off the road, hitting a pile of dirt. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
whvoradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Through Tuesday Evening
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10:00 Tuesday night with another round of mixed wintry precipitation expected. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Paducah indicate additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to half an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible in portions of western Kentucky, southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Winter Weather Advisory extended until midnight for some portions of the state
UPDATED: The Advisory has now been upgraded to a Winter Weather Warning for Texas County and much of southern Missouri. The National Weather Service says the area can expect heavy mixed precipitation through midnight tonight. Meanwhile, the Winter Weather Advisory continues for Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski Counties until midnight where...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Missouri that You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Missouri has a thriving wine country and loads of outdoor activities?. The small towns in Missouri have rich histories that you can still learn about. If you haven’t considered a road trip through Missouri, you might want to. Plan to stop at some of these...
Kait 8
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
The ‘Creepiest Hike in Missouri’ is Allegedly Near a Ghost Town
I must state from the beginning I don't completely agree with the "creepiness" description of this Missouri trail. It's been declared the "creepiest hike in Missouri" that allegedly takes hikers by the remnants of a ghost town - allegedly. Only In Your State just did an interesting feature on the...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL WARNS THE PUBLIC ABOUT PHONE SCAMMERS
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is warning citizens of an over the phone scam. MSHP began receiving calls from the public about scammers calling individuals claiming they have warrants for their arrests. Scammers are using apps that show a Troop Headquarters phone number. The Patrol says it will not call...
kjluradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast
Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
kchi.com
County Budget Approved On 2-To-1 Vote
The 2023 Livingston County Budget was approved on a 2-to-1 vote, with Eastern District Commissioner Alvin Thompson voting No. The budget includes more than $13 million in expenditures and a cost of living increase for employees. Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says every budget year has its challenges. Another area is...
2 from St. Joseph hospitalized after car strikes a tree
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Kia K5 driven by Michelle L. Ray, 42, St. Joseph, was northbound on MO 31 at Route V file miles north of Clarksdale. The driver...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of January 27, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs man. Twenty-six-year-old Kaleb Cosens was arrested Friday night in Daviess County and accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and excessive window tint. Cosens was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Missouri Under Guaranteed Income Program
$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued in the state of Missouri for 18 months. These payments are under Missouri’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. In December 2022, Missouri Governor Tishaura Jones has signed the Working Families Bill into law. This bill established the state’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. The program used $52 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. $5 million of the funding provided around 440 households with $500 monthly payments for 18 months. The remaining funds from ARPA were directed to healthcare and public safety by creating better opportunities for the youth.
kchi.com
Alcohol Compliance Checks – Livingston County
Alcohol Compliance checks were recently conducted in Livingston County with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force. Deputies and Task Force officials checked 14 locations for compliance, using an 18-year-old who was hired to attempt to purchase alcohol with a legal ID. Sheriff Steve Cox...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gas Prices Jump Again
(Missourinet) Gas prices in Missouri are spiking again. The price for regular-unleaded jump 20 cents a gallon overnight Wednesday in some locations. The statewide average is now $3.18 a gallon – nearly 50 cents a gallon higher than it was a month ago when it was $2.69 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price is in Ripley County in southeastern Missouri at $2.99 a gallon. Joplin and St. Joseph also have relatively low gas at around $3.14 a gallon. The highest gas price in Missouri is in Jefferson City at $3.39 a gallon.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
Deadly workplace accident under investigation in Clay County
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a worker at Martin Marietta Materials in Randolph, Missouri, died in a fall.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LEAVE DISTRICT
Boonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Sarah Marriott announced recently her intention to leave the district. Dr. Marriott informed the Boonville Board of Education she will be assuming the role of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources in the Liberty School District. Dr. Marriott assumed the position of Boonville Superintendent in July 2018.
