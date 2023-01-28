Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Arrest Report
A Shawnee, Kansas woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Livingston County Tuesday evening. State Troopers report the crash occurred around 6:20 pm on Old 190, three miles west of Chillicothe when 56-year-old Teena R Smith was westbound, struck a pile of asphalt, and drove off the road, hitting a pile of dirt. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Trenton Man Charged With Felony Assault in Grundy County Court
A Trenton man faces a felony assault charge in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Christopher J. Peterson faces charges of felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Records list both charges from January 18. The court set Peterson’s bond at 25 thousand dollars cash...
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff seeking assistance from public in investigation into theft of stolen wheels and tires
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance with an investigation into an alleged theft. Sheriff Steve Cox reports a pickup broke down on U. S. Highway 65 near the Chula junction on January 28th. The owner saw the vehicle on the afternoon of January 29th and all was said to be fine. The owner planned to have the pickup towed on January 30th. The pickup was discovered on January 30th sitting on blocks. The vehicle had been jacked up, and all four tires and wheels had been stolen.
kchi.com
Weekend Chillicothe Police Report
The Weekend report for the Chillicothe Police Department shows fairly light activity. Officers responded to reports of careless driving, an unsecured home, abandon vehicles, theft from a vehicle, and attempted paper service. A traffic stop Saturday evening resulted in seizing of a controlled substance and a warning issued for expired...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of January 27, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs man. Twenty-six-year-old Kaleb Cosens was arrested Friday night in Daviess County and accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and excessive window tint. Cosens was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
stnonline.com
Missouri Teens Arrested After Forcing Themselves Onto Independence School Bus
Three teens have been arrested after they forced their way onto a school bus, punched a driver, and assaulted two students, reported KMBC News. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators indicated they believe it was a targeted attack. Three teen suspects are reportedly not students...
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department conducts alcohol compliance checks at 14 locations
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports there was one alleged violation when an alcohol compliance check was conducted on Friday. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department worked with the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force to conduct compliance checks at 14 locations in Chillicothe and Livingston County. Grant money was...
kchi.com
Alcohol Compliance Checks – Livingston County
Alcohol Compliance checks were recently conducted in Livingston County with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force. Deputies and Task Force officials checked 14 locations for compliance, using an 18-year-old who was hired to attempt to purchase alcohol with a legal ID. Sheriff Steve Cox...
Grain Valley picks former officer to lead its police department
An officer who began his law enforcement career in Grain Valley is returning to become police chief.
kttn.com
Rural Trenton man faces charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child
A rural Trenton man has been arrested for allegedly injuring another person during an incident on January 18th. Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Peterson has been charged with a felony of 3rd-degree assault and a misdemeanor of 2nd-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Bond is $25,000 cash. Peterson was arrested on Saturday and is to appear on February 14th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
Odessa Children Injured in I-70 Crash
Two kids from Odessa were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany R. Evans of Odessa, was on I-70 at the 28-mile-marker around 2 p.m., and was passing another vehicle, when the vehicle she was passing made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer began sliding on the roadway, traveled off the right side, struck a guardrail, returned to the roadway, at which time a westbound 2020 Toyota Highlander, driven by 61-year-old James Tanner of Manassas Va., struck the rear of the Trailblazer, which then traveled across the westbound lanes and off the left side and came to rest in the median.
Spring Hill man killed in crash on 169 Highway
A Spring Hill man died after Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said he ran a stop sign and was broadsided by a tractor trailer on 169 Highway.
kttn.com
Icy road causes crash that injures 4 in Henry County
A Chillicothe man was spared injury, but three of his passengers were among four people injured in an accident Sunday evening in Henry County in west central Missouri. Sixty-six-year-old Mark Miller of Chillicothe was the driver of a truck that was hit by another truck at an intersection of two lettered routes. Taken by EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton were 36-year-old Blaze Counts, 41-year-old Elmo Fannon, and 58-year-old Mark Doleman, all of Windsor. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
Olathe police rule woman's death inside hotel room as homicide
Olathe police have ruled a woman's death inside a hotel room as a homicide. On Sunday, officers responded to the room after hotel staff reported the woman didn't check out of her room.
2 from St. Joseph hospitalized after car strikes a tree
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Kia K5 driven by Michelle L. Ray, 42, St. Joseph, was northbound on MO 31 at Route V file miles north of Clarksdale. The driver...
Resident guns down alleged burglar inside KCK home, police say
A man was gunned down after allegedly breaking into a home on Jan. 22, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Monday.
KMZU
Two hospitalized following motor vehicle accident
DEKALB COUNTY, MO - A vehicle accident led to injuries for two occupants Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol says, Michelle Ray, 42, was the driver of a passenger car that went out of control 5 miles north of Clarksdale at Routes 31 and V. The car hit a tree, according to the report.
Traffic Stop Leads to Chase, Arrest of Suspect on I-70
Last Friday morning, Sedalia Police attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as Edward D. Ebert, 52, of Kansas City, failed to stop. SPD initiated a pursuit, which was later terminated. A short time later, Pettis County Deputies were...
kmmo.com
HOLDEN MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 46-year-old Jeremy Sisk failed to stop at a stop sign causing his vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway striking a ditch, fence and several trees.
1 dead after 2 separate crashes closed I-70 eastbound Wednesday morning
Interstate 70 eastbound is closed at Turner Diagonal Freeway after two separate crashes that impacted several vehicles Wednesday morning.
