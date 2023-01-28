Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account
Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
AOL Corp
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Don’t Hide Your Emergency Cash in These Spots
To keep from having to go into debt when the unexpected happens, financial experts recommend that you open a savings account and build an emergency fund that can cover three to six months' worth of...
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop Now That the Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?
The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...
VIDEO: Alabama Check Your Pockets For This Penny Worth $25,000
Could you possibly have a penny in your pocket that can be worth anywhere from $14,000 up to $25,000! Yes, you did read that correctly. From fourteen thousand up to twenty-five thousand dollars… Empty your piggybanks and check in between the car seats for this coin worth a nice fortune!
msn.com
I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
Experts: 3 Places You Shouldn’t Use Your Debit Card
How often do you think about where, and when, you should use your debit card? While you may like to think that employing best practices can keep these cards safe, this doesn't always guarantee a debit...
msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Wells Fargo might owe you money following $3.7 billion settlement
If you had a Wells Fargo account anytime between 2011 and 2022, you may be owed some money. The financial services company reached a $3.7 billion settlement late last year with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after the agency took action against them, saying they broke federal consumer protection laws in regards to auto loans, mortgages and bank accounts. CFPB says their illegal practices included misapplied payments, wrongful foreclosures and incorrect fees and interest charges. As part of ...
Motley Fool
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore
A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
KCRA.com
Why you should put your money into a savings account right now
Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
What is a Good Credit Score?
Having a good credit score can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars on credit cards, mortgages, and other loans.
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com
US lenders are starting to go bankrupt with new mortgages down 47% — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?
The real estate market just can’t catch a break, with inventory of resale homes remaining low and rising interest rates making it harder for buyers to justify making the leap. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked...
Comments / 0