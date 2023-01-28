ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
msn.com

I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Don't Waste Your Money

Wells Fargo might owe you money following $3.7 billion settlement

If you had a Wells Fargo account anytime between 2011 and 2022, you may be owed some money. The financial services company reached a $3.7 billion settlement late last year with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after the agency took action against them, saying they broke federal consumer protection laws in regards to auto loans, mortgages and bank accounts. CFPB says their illegal practices included misapplied payments, wrongful foreclosures and incorrect fees and interest charges. As part of ...
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...

Comments / 0

Community Policy