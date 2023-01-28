Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Looking for a Big Dividend? This Energy Stock Is One of the Best in the S&P 500.
The pipeline giant's big payout is on a very sustainable foundation. The company should be able to continue increasing its dividend in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Juicy Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy in February
Ares Capital offers an ultra-high dividend yield funded by lending to midsize companies. Enbridge is a midstream energy leader with predictable cash flow and an exceptional dividend. AbbVie is a Dividend King with an attractive dividend and solid long-term growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood bought shares of Roku, Velo3D, and Teladoc on Monday. Shares of Roku and Teladoc have fallen 89% and 91%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Velo3D has languished since lowering its guidance in November. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Blackstone is seeing record demand for its management services while paying a nearly 4% yield. Prologis is the leading industrial operator in the world with room to keep growing. Iron Mountain's niche business model in the storage industry helps it weather all seasons of the economy. You’re reading a free...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Motley Fool
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. A presence in growing markets like aviation and automation could fuel long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Buy This Beaten-Down EV Stock Before It's Too Late
GM is ready to start ramping up its EV business, with major launches planned for this year. The company is targeting $50 billion in EV revenue and a production capacity of 1 million units by 2025. GM's longer-term goals are equally ambitious, and the company's EV initiatives can be funded...
Motley Fool
Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.
Buying dividend stocks can be a smart decision when the broader market struggles. These high-octane energy stocks, with yields ranging from 7.5% to 9.8%, can generate $500 in income every three months with an initial investment of less than $24,000. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Up Over 10% in 2023 That Remain Screaming Buys
However, investors are beginning to regain their faith in tech stocks. With exciting developments ahead, now is an excellent time to invest in AMD and Alphabet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Fortunes Turn for Short-Sellers in 2023
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Hit $0.0001 in 2023?
Plenty of new developments are in store for the Shiba Inu ecosystem in 2023. These catalysts, combined with a risk-on sentiment among investors, could lead to positive near-term price action for SHIB. But this meme token may need to contend with a prolonged bear market if risk-off sentiment takes hold...
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
Blue chip healthcare stocks were a top safe haven for investors in 2022. These three dividend-paying medical stocks aren't just an oasis for nervous investors, however. These companies offer shareholders top dividend programs, reliable free cash flows, and a strong long-term outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Why Silicon Labs Stock Is Rising Fast Today
Silicon Labs beat top- and bottom-line expectations in the fourth quarter. Management issued first-quarter guidance that was far ahead of analysts' average estimate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
AMD Rises, but This Activist Stock Target Is Wednesday's Winner
AMD shares moved higher as investors liked what they saw from the semiconductor company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Keep Dropping
EV stocks are dropping on what some might call good news today. Canoo just announced a battery supply contract with the Pentagon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Bargain Shopping in 2023? These Growth Stocks Could Set You Up for Life
Nvidia is launching new products in 2023 as it goes after a $300 billion growth opportunity. Meta Platforms stock has fallen hard, but the market is discounting how the company’s AI investments could accelerate revenue growth down the road. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Hot Stocks That Have Already More Than Doubled in 2023
Carvana soared 115% in January, but bankruptcy concerns are still rattling in the engine. BuzzFeed has skyrocketed 233% in January, but it still needs to prove its long-term viability. Carvana and BuzzFeed are still well below where they were at the beginning of last year. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow
Blackstone's big fall has driven up its dividend yield. Both companies should be able to continue paying higher dividends in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now
An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0