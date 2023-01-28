Letter to the Editor: Fix SS, don't eliminate it

Social Security has always been portable, meaning you can move anywhere and it will still be paid to you. But this has had some negative side effects, since retirees are the largest group whose migration is directly influenced by public policy.

With Lake Powell, Lake Meade and even the Great Salt Lake drying up in the west where 40 million people depend on the Colorado River alone for fresh water, it is time to re-evaluate the careless assumption that it's okay to encourage migration water-short deserts, earthquake zones, regions with wildfires, mudslides, sinkholes, or coastal areas subject to hurricanes needing bailouts from the rest of us. Incentives need fixing.

Our laws should be changed to say that anyone choosing to retire in hazardous locations will have their Social Security reduced by say, ten percent. Then, it's a free country but not a "free ride." We have tornadoes in many central states, but they are skinny and Doppler radar can warn us to get out of the way. A hurricane, in contrast, can be as wide as Texas with a high tidal surge and dozens of tornadoes contained within itself.

Republicans, instead of trying to eliminate the most popular American government program, should use pay reduction in hazardous places as a method of helping the long-range solvency of the system. That would be consistent with constructive philosophy and appeal to our sense of design.

Harry ComptonBartlesville