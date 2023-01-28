ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaching penalty: Tom Horne wants school letter grades to account for critical race theory

By Yana Kunichoff, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Superintendent Tom Horne’s office is crafting a proposal to change the A-F school grading formula to reflect whether schools take part in values-based teaching standards — as defined by the Horne administration.

If successful, that means the next round of school letter grades could penalize Arizona schools for allegedly teaching topics like critical race theory — the application of which in K-12 education is ill-defined and under dispute — or using recently controversial educational approaches like social and emotional learning.

The proposal, which the administration plans to present formally in mid-April, would have to be adopted by the Arizona State Board of Education. Horne is a member of the State Board.

“I stand for the philosophy that individuals are primary and race is irrelevant,” said Horne, a Republican. He expects school conversations on race and identity to follow this format, he said.

Horne said his team is still developing a plan for how to best collect information on what schools are teaching and how to include that in the letter grade formula, he said.

Other current state board members, all of whom are appointees of former Gov. Doug Ducey, declined to comment through Sean Ross, executive director of the Arizona State Board of Education.

Not 'core academic issues': Horne cancels educator presentations on trauma, social and emotional learning

State and federal law require a measure of school performance that is comparable across schools. The current formula is a snapshot of assessment test scores, student learning growth from year to year, the preparation level of middle and elementary school students for the next grade and high school graduation rates.

The state board and Arizona Department of Education approved a five-year accountability plan on school letter grades last year, which includes the option to regularly review the standards defining the number of points required for a school to earn an A, B, C or D, also known as a “cut score.”

The Department of Education has the authority to suggest changes to what goes into the school letter grade formula. But the state board is the body that adopts those standards and also handles letter grade appeals from individual schools.

Much of the school letter grade formula is now translated from numerical elements. What students are learning, and how it meets the new administration’s standards, is less well defined.

On the campaign trail and since taking office, Horne has painted his concerns about school instruction with a broad brush.

Social and emotional learning, restorative justice or diversity, equity and inclusion frameworks are all “Trojan horses” for critical race theory, according to Horne.

Tom Horne is back: What he's planning for the Department of Education

Critical race theory is an academic concept examining how race impacts U.S. institutions that some conservatives use to characterize any race-related instruction. Whether critical race theory is actually taught in any K-12 Arizona schools is disputed by many educators, but the Horne administration says they have heard first-hand accounts of its use from classroom teachers.

So far, Horne’s promised “war” on critical race theory has meant eliminating the Education Department's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion that existed under Horne’s predecessor, Democrat Kathy Hoffman, and limiting presentations on topics of equity and social and emotional learning at a statewide teacher conference.

But most broader changes will need the cooperation of the State Board or the Legislature and governor.

Yana Kunichoff is a reporter on The Arizona Republic's K-12 education team. You can join the Republic's Facebook page and reach Yana at ykunichoff@arizonarepublic.com .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Teaching penalty: Tom Horne wants school letter grades to account for critical race theory

Comments / 97

ksn truth over lies
4d ago

Wow! Did this nutball get elected? He is a disgrace. Any rational person knows that our public schools do not teach critical race theory.

Reply(9)
37
Jim Trainor
4d ago

Hey old man, either you are stupid or you actually do not have any idea what is taught in our schools. TO THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK. CRT IS NOT TAUGHT IN OUR SCHOOLS FROM KINDERGARTEN THRU HIGH SCHOOL.

Reply(4)
17
thepurpleme
4d ago

"Race is irrelevant" as said by the middle aged white guy, further proving the need for unbiased education.

Reply(2)
27
Related
AZFamily

Horne doubles down on anti-critical race theory stance in State of Education address

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tom Horne, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, presented his formal State of Education to the Arizona House of Representatives Education Committee on Tuesday afternoon. Besides addressing his plans to ensure the education improvement teams support educators and parents efficiently, Horne reassured the committee that he viewed...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona House committee passes anti-critical race theory bill along party lines

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An anti-critical race theory bill is making its way through the Arizona House. HB 2458 has certain restrictions on advocating and teaching race and ethnicity in the classroom, and on Tuesday afternoon, the House Education Committee passed it along party lines. The measure says staff can’t teach one race or ethnicity is better than the other, one race is inherently racist, a race or ethnicity is superior to others, moral character is determined by race, race guilt and more. Advocates say it keeps critical race theory out of Arizona schools, while opponents call it the “teacher gag law,” saying it prevents students from accurately learning about history. There would be a variety of penalties for any violations, including a $5,000 fine. In addition, a violation could be brought forward by a student, employee, or parent to the school district governing board.
ARIZONA STATE
Edy Zoo

The rise of progressive politics in Arizona: Is change coming?

PHOENIX, AZ. - In recent years, Arizona, once known as a conservative stronghold, has seen a shift toward progressive politics. However, with the election of Kyrsten Sinema as the first Democratic senator in 30 years and the increasing number of progressive candidates running for office, many are left wondering if this signals a change in the state's political landscape.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show

Championing Southwest Gas’ second rate increase in as many years, mayors in some of Arizona’s fastest-growing communities sent a letter of support to the Arizona Corporation Commission claiming proposals from a consumer interest group “would impose unnecessary and costly barriers for consumers” who want to use natural gas.  “If enacted, these misguided policies will slow […] The post Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It) While Arizona is best known for its diverse cacti population and mountainous desert regions, there are still plenty of forests to explore. Whether you are planning a trip to Arizona or simply want to learn more about the different ecosystems found within this state, just how large is the largest forest in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Record numbers sign up for Obamacare health coverage in Arizona

WASHINGTON — A record number of Arizonans signed up for health insurance this year under the Affordable Care Act, as enrollment in the program continues to rebound from the Trump administration’s efforts to suppress coverage. The 235,229 Arizonans who signed up in the enrollment period that ended Jan....
ARIZONA STATE
queencreeksuntimes.com

Legal requirements of senior living residency agreements

When choosing an elder care facility, the options can be overwhelming. Then, once you have made a choice, you have to review a contract that is similar to a lease but has a medical component as well. Consumers are often unsure about what they are signing, whether or not it contains all of the required terms, and what may happen in the future.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC San Diego

Arizona's GOP Lawmakers Vote to Shield Themselves From Public Records Laws

Arizona’s Republican-controlled Legislature approved a measure this week exempting itself from the state’s public records law and authorizing the destruction of all emails sent or received by lawmakers and their staff after 90 days. The new rules adopted by both GOP-led chambers effectively shield members and their staff...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
ARIZONA STATE
