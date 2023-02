Effective: 2023-02-01 08:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Marin Coastal Range; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING Temperatures are rising above freezing in most areas. There are a few isolated areas that remain at or slightly below 32 degrees but those should warm up above freezing by 10am.

