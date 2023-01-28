Vandalia was held to single digit scoring in the first quarter and could not overcome that slow start as they fall at home to Wesclin, 58-48, on Tuesday night. The Vandals were outscored 18-7 in the opening quarter with a three from Reid Well and baskets from Matthew Hagy and Andrew Kelly accounting for the only scoring for Vandalia in the quarter. The Vandals would get going a bit in the second quarter as a 7-point run by Tanner Robbins would help pace Vandalia as they would hang even with the Warriors in the quarter, 13-13, but would continue to trail Wesclin by the same 11-point margin at halftime. Vandalia would be outscored 18-14 in the third quarter to fall behind 49-34 moving into the fourth quarter. Well would get hot for the Vandals in the quarter with 12 points with two of his five three-pointers in the game along with two more field goals and a pair of free throws as Vandalia outscored the Warriors 14-9, but the effort was not enough and the Vandals would fall 58-48. Vandalia drops to 13-12 on the season and will begin a three-game South Central Conference run on Friday when they will host North Mac.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO