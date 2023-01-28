Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzEast Saint Louis, IL
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Related
i70sports.com
Lady Indians Suffer Loss at Home to T-Town
The Altamont Lady Indians came back from a nine-day break and just couldn’t their offense going, falling behind early and suffering a 59-36 loss to Class 2 A state-ranked T-Town at home on Tuesday night. Altamont fell behind early 19-7, held to just to three basket and a free throw in the first quarter. The Lady Indians would have their best scoring quarter in the second though, outscoring the Wooden Shoes, 14-12, behind six points from Kaylee Lurkins and a pair of baskets from Skylie Klein, but would continue to trail T-Town 31-21 at halftime. Altamont was outscored 14-7 in the third as they were again held to just three field goals and found themselves down 45-38 before T-Town would use a 14-8 run in the fourth to finish out the 59-36 win over Altamont. The Lady Indians fall to 11-15 on the season and will go on the road on Friday for a non-conference game at Nokomis.
i70sports.com
SEB’s Big Overtime Period Leads to Second NTC Win
It took an extra four minutes of play, but St. Elmo-Brownstown pulled out their second regular season National Trail Conference win of the season, beating Dieterich 73-61. The Eagles would get out to a 19-14 lead after the first quarter, but would be outscored 19-6 in the second quarter to trail 33-25 at halftime. SEB bounced back in the third with an 18-10 run to tie the game up at 43-43 moving into the fourth quarter. After the teams would run even 13-13 in the quarter, the score would be knotted at 56-56 at the end of regulation. SEB would control the overtime period, outscoring Dieterich 17-5 to get the 73-61 win. SEB is now 16-7 on the season and moves to 2-3 in the NTC. They will have another big NTC matchup coming up on Friday when they host South Central. The regular season matchup between the two teams will come one week to the day after SEB pulled out a 53-51 win over the Cougars in the consolation semifinals of the NTC Tournament.
i70sports.com
Vandalia Can’t Overcome Slow Start, Falls to Wesclin by 10
Vandalia was held to single digit scoring in the first quarter and could not overcome that slow start as they fall at home to Wesclin, 58-48, on Tuesday night. The Vandals were outscored 18-7 in the opening quarter with a three from Reid Well and baskets from Matthew Hagy and Andrew Kelly accounting for the only scoring for Vandalia in the quarter. The Vandals would get going a bit in the second quarter as a 7-point run by Tanner Robbins would help pace Vandalia as they would hang even with the Warriors in the quarter, 13-13, but would continue to trail Wesclin by the same 11-point margin at halftime. Vandalia would be outscored 18-14 in the third quarter to fall behind 49-34 moving into the fourth quarter. Well would get hot for the Vandals in the quarter with 12 points with two of his five three-pointers in the game along with two more field goals and a pair of free throws as Vandalia outscored the Warriors 14-9, but the effort was not enough and the Vandals would fall 58-48. Vandalia drops to 13-12 on the season and will begin a three-game South Central Conference run on Friday when they will host North Mac.
i70sports.com
Ramsey Falls to Lincolnwood at Home
Ramsey was held to just eight field goals in the game as they suffered a 48-23 loss to Lincolnwood at home on Tuesday night. The Rams fell behind early as Lincolnwood took a 20-8 lead after a quarter of play. Ramsey would hold Lincolnwood to just eight points in the second but would only score six of their own as they trailed 28-14 at halftime. After a 6-6 third quarter to have the Rams down 34-20 entering the fourth quarter, Lincolnwood went on a 14-3 run to outscore the Rams in the quarter and close out the win over Ramsey. The Rams fall to 6-17 on the season. The will have the next nine days off before returning to action on February 10 when they host Patoka-Odin for Senior Night.
Bally Sports Midwest officially announces Chip Caray as new Cardinals play by play broadcaster
On Monday, Bally Sports Midwest officially announced the hiring of Chip Caray as the new play by play broadcaster for the St. Louis Cardinals. Welcome to @Cardinals Nation, Chip Caray!#STLCards pic.twitter.com/bOTasAupVv — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) January 30, 2023 The Cardinals also welcomed Caray in a tweet. Welcome home Chip Caray! ?️ The St. Louis Read more... The post Bally Sports Midwest officially announces Chip Caray as new Cardinals play by play broadcaster appeared first on Awful Announcing.
wlds.com
Former Greenfield Coach, IHSA Official Grooming Case Continued Due to Evidence Discovery
A former Greenfield baseball coach and IHSA official appeared in Greene County Court on Friday for a pretrial status hearing. 24 year old Austin L. Bishop of Greenfield faces a charge of unlawful grooming, stemming from an arrest by Greenfield Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies in September 2021. According to charging documents filed in the case by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time, Bishop is alleged to have requested nude photographs and videos of a juvenile via text messages.
Red Bud man wins $1.9 million in Waterloo Queen of Hearts
At the start of Tuesday night, everyone knew there would be a guaranteed millionaire at the Queen of Hearts drawing in Waterloo, Illinois, but no one knew how long it would take.
Did you win? Two St. Louis area tickets match huge Powerball prizes
The Missouri Lottery is looking for two Powerball players who won large prizes over the weekend.
FOX2now.com
Sneaky weather system may cause a few slick spots
ST. LOUIS – It’s not always the big storms that cause headaches. Sometimes it’s the really weak or small ones that are super sneaky and can put down just enough winter precipitation to catch locals off guard. There’s been a system highlighted for several days, zipping through...
At least 20 cars involved in massive pileup on icy interstate Sunday night
ST. LOUIS — Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) confirmed at least two major incidents involving a massive pileup in the St. Louis area were caused by black ice Sunday night. MSHP Cpl. Logan Bolton said of two major accidents including one on Interstate 64 eastbound between DD and N...
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
Major cold front hits St. Louis overnight, some freezing rain possible
Hopefully, you took advantage of the warm weather Saturday. A cold front arrives overnight, bringing back much colder air to the St. Louis region.
wgel.com
Greenville Man Hurt In Accident Friday
A one-vehicle accident, east of the city Friday afternoon, injured a Greenville man. Illinois State Police reported the driver, Scott Wharton, age 58, was flown from the scene to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 4:54 p.m. last Friday on Illinois Route 140 near Woburn Road.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
1 dead in two-car crash early Tuesday morning
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fatal two-car crash Tuesday morning.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023
A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
advantagenews.com
East Alton man charged with stealing car
An East Alton man is sitting in the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, charged with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a Bethalto bar. Just before 1am Sunday, the owner of a vehicle noticed it was missing from the Runway Lounge. The key had been left in it.
Police respond head-on collision in parking lot of Pops in Sauget, IL
Police respond to a collision in the parking lot of Pops. There is a heavy police presence here. This is at 1403 Mississippi Ave., right near the Pops in Sauget, IL.
Comments / 0