ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i70sports.com

Lady Indians Suffer Loss at Home to T-Town

The Altamont Lady Indians came back from a nine-day break and just couldn’t their offense going, falling behind early and suffering a 59-36 loss to Class 2 A state-ranked T-Town at home on Tuesday night. Altamont fell behind early 19-7, held to just to three basket and a free throw in the first quarter. The Lady Indians would have their best scoring quarter in the second though, outscoring the Wooden Shoes, 14-12, behind six points from Kaylee Lurkins and a pair of baskets from Skylie Klein, but would continue to trail T-Town 31-21 at halftime. Altamont was outscored 14-7 in the third as they were again held to just three field goals and found themselves down 45-38 before T-Town would use a 14-8 run in the fourth to finish out the 59-36 win over Altamont. The Lady Indians fall to 11-15 on the season and will go on the road on Friday for a non-conference game at Nokomis.
ALTAMONT, IL
i70sports.com

SEB’s Big Overtime Period Leads to Second NTC Win

It took an extra four minutes of play, but St. Elmo-Brownstown pulled out their second regular season National Trail Conference win of the season, beating Dieterich 73-61. The Eagles would get out to a 19-14 lead after the first quarter, but would be outscored 19-6 in the second quarter to trail 33-25 at halftime. SEB bounced back in the third with an 18-10 run to tie the game up at 43-43 moving into the fourth quarter. After the teams would run even 13-13 in the quarter, the score would be knotted at 56-56 at the end of regulation. SEB would control the overtime period, outscoring Dieterich 17-5 to get the 73-61 win. SEB is now 16-7 on the season and moves to 2-3 in the NTC. They will have another big NTC matchup coming up on Friday when they host South Central. The regular season matchup between the two teams will come one week to the day after SEB pulled out a 53-51 win over the Cougars in the consolation semifinals of the NTC Tournament.
DIETERICH, IL
i70sports.com

Vandalia Can’t Overcome Slow Start, Falls to Wesclin by 10

Vandalia was held to single digit scoring in the first quarter and could not overcome that slow start as they fall at home to Wesclin, 58-48, on Tuesday night. The Vandals were outscored 18-7 in the opening quarter with a three from Reid Well and baskets from Matthew Hagy and Andrew Kelly accounting for the only scoring for Vandalia in the quarter. The Vandals would get going a bit in the second quarter as a 7-point run by Tanner Robbins would help pace Vandalia as they would hang even with the Warriors in the quarter, 13-13, but would continue to trail Wesclin by the same 11-point margin at halftime. Vandalia would be outscored 18-14 in the third quarter to fall behind 49-34 moving into the fourth quarter. Well would get hot for the Vandals in the quarter with 12 points with two of his five three-pointers in the game along with two more field goals and a pair of free throws as Vandalia outscored the Warriors 14-9, but the effort was not enough and the Vandals would fall 58-48. Vandalia drops to 13-12 on the season and will begin a three-game South Central Conference run on Friday when they will host North Mac.
VANDALIA, IL
i70sports.com

Ramsey Falls to Lincolnwood at Home

Ramsey was held to just eight field goals in the game as they suffered a 48-23 loss to Lincolnwood at home on Tuesday night. The Rams fell behind early as Lincolnwood took a 20-8 lead after a quarter of play. Ramsey would hold Lincolnwood to just eight points in the second but would only score six of their own as they trailed 28-14 at halftime. After a 6-6 third quarter to have the Rams down 34-20 entering the fourth quarter, Lincolnwood went on a 14-3 run to outscore the Rams in the quarter and close out the win over Ramsey. The Rams fall to 6-17 on the season. The will have the next nine days off before returning to action on February 10 when they host Patoka-Odin for Senior Night.
RAMSEY, IL
Awful Announcing

Bally Sports Midwest officially announces Chip Caray as new Cardinals play by play broadcaster

On Monday, Bally Sports Midwest officially announced the hiring of Chip Caray as the new play by play broadcaster for the St. Louis Cardinals. Welcome to @Cardinals Nation, Chip Caray!#STLCards pic.twitter.com/bOTasAupVv — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) January 30, 2023 The Cardinals also welcomed Caray in a tweet. Welcome home Chip Caray! ?️ The St. Louis Read more... The post Bally Sports Midwest officially announces Chip Caray as new Cardinals play by play broadcaster appeared first on Awful Announcing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

Former Greenfield Coach, IHSA Official Grooming Case Continued Due to Evidence Discovery

A former Greenfield baseball coach and IHSA official appeared in Greene County Court on Friday for a pretrial status hearing. 24 year old Austin L. Bishop of Greenfield faces a charge of unlawful grooming, stemming from an arrest by Greenfield Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies in September 2021. According to charging documents filed in the case by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time, Bishop is alleged to have requested nude photographs and videos of a juvenile via text messages.
GREENFIELD, IL
FOX2now.com

Sneaky weather system may cause a few slick spots

ST. LOUIS – It’s not always the big storms that cause headaches. Sometimes it’s the really weak or small ones that are super sneaky and can put down just enough winter precipitation to catch locals off guard. There’s been a system highlighted for several days, zipping through...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Greenville Man Hurt In Accident Friday

A one-vehicle accident, east of the city Friday afternoon, injured a Greenville man. Illinois State Police reported the driver, Scott Wharton, age 58, was flown from the scene to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 4:54 p.m. last Friday on Illinois Route 140 near Woburn Road.
GREENVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023

A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
CENTRALIA, IL
KSDK

Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

East Alton man charged with stealing car

An East Alton man is sitting in the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, charged with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a Bethalto bar. Just before 1am Sunday, the owner of a vehicle noticed it was missing from the Runway Lounge. The key had been left in it.
EAST ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy