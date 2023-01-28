Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Related
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville Searching For International Night Performers
International Night will return Friday, March 17 after a two-year pandemic hiatus for a free evening of multicultural fun and entertainment — and we’re searching for performers for the evening. Performers interested in showcasing their skills, and celebrating and showing their cultural talent, are invited to take part in this year’s event at the F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre.
rockvillenights.com
HalfSmoke at Rockville Town Square - is this happening? (Photos)
One of the great mysteries of our times - at least since September 2020 - has been, "When is HalfSmoke opening at Rockville Town Square?" There have been no official answers, and it's been impossible to know what is going on inside the space at 36-A Maryland Avenue, as the windows have been tightly covered for most of this time. Little activity has been seen at the space, and the lights inside are usually off. But they were suddenly on this week, and a small area of one of the window coverings apparently came loose, and we are getting our first look inside since 2020.
thea-blast.org
The 5 best concert venues in DC
Hearing one of your favorite artists announce their tour dates and they are coming to a city nearby is an excitement like no other. The anticipation of waiting in the ticket queue hoping you get a ticket. You might even set an alarm to make sure you’re in the ticket queue on time.
Miss Toya’s Creole House, The Breakfast Club Featured in Eater’s “Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.”
Two downtown Silver Spring restaurants — Miss Toya’s Creole House and The Breakfast Club — have been featured in Eater D.C.’s roundup of “The Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.“. The 90-minute brunch seatings at Miss Toya’s, which opened last August in the former...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Announces Special Events and Programs in Honor of Black History Month
Montgomery Parks is offering a diverse selection of educational and entertaining programs to celebrate Black History Month. “Montgomery Parks not only has an exciting lineup of events for Black History Month, we also have year-round offerings focused on African American history and culture,” said Shirl Spicer, cultural resources museums manager at Montgomery Parks. “We invite visitors to take advantage of these resources throughout the year, not just in February.”
arlnow.com
A Lunar New Year celebration is planned at the Pentagon City mall this weekend
A Lunar New Year celebration is coming to the Pentagon City mall this weekend. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City is partnering with Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) on an event to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. The festivities, starting at 1 p.m....
The 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival
Those flying in and out of Dulles-Washington on Southern Airways will want to be sure to take time and enjoy the National Cherry Blossom Festival this year. Happening from March 20 to April 16, 2023, the National Cherry Blossom Festival commemorates the 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry trees from Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo to […] The post The 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
popville.com
All About Burger Still coming to Chinatown?
Do you have any clue why this place has taken so long to open? Its been like two years. They have had tables set up for at least a year. I never see anyone there. Is it a front?!”. All About Burger’s website still has this location listed as “coming...
Washingtonian.com
Grill Your Own Skewers at Rockville’s New Chinese Barbecue and Karaoke Joint
A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. The DC area has plenty of Korean barbecue restaurants with tabletop grills. But a new Chinese barbecue spot in Rockville, Hulu Skewer House, is the first of its kind in the region with custom grills designed to rotate and cook meat on a stick right in front of you. The place also features a menu of hand-pulled noodles and other Chinese specialties, two bars, and six private karaoke rooms.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Announces February Special Events and Programs
Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, has an engaging lineup of special events and programs in February, including birdwatching opportunities, the annual GreenScapes landscape design symposium, and special programs in celebration of Black History Month. February events in Montgomery Parks include:. Beginner Bird Identification Class...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Asking Residents to Donate New or Gently Used Items for Second Annual ‘Praisner’s Project Prom Dress’
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation is working to ensure the dream of attending prom can come true for all high school students! The Department is collecting gently used and new dresses, suits and accessories that students will be able to choose from during “Praisner’s Project Prom Dress” giveaway event on Saturday, April 15, at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville.
alxnow.com
Old Town residents and business owners cry foul over new George Washington Birthday Parade route
Updated at 6 p.m. Old Town residents and business owners are up in arms for not being officially notified of a route change for the George Washington Birthday Parade on Feb. 20 (President’s Day). The parade will shut down large sections of Old Town North and Old Town near...
mocoshow.com
Online Workshops and One-on-One Sessions to Assist Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs Will Be Available Free in February from Montgomery County Public Libraries
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will offer online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting job seekers throughout February. All workshops are free. The schedule of workshops:. Thursday, Feb. 2. 1-3 p.m. Interviewing for Success. Virtual*Learn how to differentiate yourself from other candidates, be Zoom ready, package...
mocoshow.com
County Council to Hold Black History Month Commemoration on February 7; Theme This Year is Black Resistance
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will host its annual commemoration for Black History Month, which is celebrated nationally every February, on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 11:30 a.m. This year’s commemoration will focus on Black Resistance through faith, education, activism, political representation, and Black fraternities and sororities. The commemoration will include a proclamation presentation and video interviews highlighting Black leaders who have made strides locally and nationally through different forms of resistance.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village Center Sells For Just Over $40 Million
The Montgomery Village Center, located at 19142 Montgomery Village Avenue, has been sold for $40.25 million according to a report by Maryland Newsletters. Per the report, “Atlantic remained in the deal as the 131,000 square foot center traded from a partnership that included Walton Street Capital and Atlantic, to a new one, headed by Petroleum Marketing Group and, again, Atlantic. The new owners paid $40,250,000.” The shopping center was built in 1969 and is currently undergoing a $20 million renovation. It’s anchored by Aldi and Big Lots, and is home to Ledo Pizza, a recently opened Starbucks, Dollar tree, Advanced Auto parts, and more. Below you’ll find a list of all businesses that are scheduled to open in the shopping center soon:
mocoshow.com
Black History in Rockville
Rockville celebrates Black History Month in February and encourages community members to explore our city’s rich African American heritage. Visit www.rockvillemd.gov/history to find the city’s African-American Heritage Walking Tour story map. The map, developed by the city’s Department of Community Planning and Development Services, runs 2 miles and includes 18 locations in and around Rockville Town Center highlighting people and places important to the city’s Black history from the 18th- through 20th-century.
hyattsvillewire.com
Route 1’s Own ‘Mr. Bake’ Nominated for Prestigious James Beard Award
Route 1 baker Kareem Queeman was nominated for a prestigious James Beard Award. Known as “Mr. Bake,” Queeman moved his ghost-kitchen dessert shop from Mount Rainier to Le Fantome food hall at the Station at Riverdale Park last year. On Instagram, he called the award the equivalent of...
mocoshow.com
Look out for MCDOT’s Painted Snowplows (if it ever snows)
MCDOT held its first Paint the Plow Middle School Snowplow Naming Contest this past May, in honor of “Public Works Week.” There were 14 entries from local middle school students. If there’s plowable snow this winter, you may see the painted plows in action. The contest is free for schools and is a unique and fun way to introduce middle school students to some of the work done by MCDOT. The decorated plows are a part of MCDOT’s snow-clearing fleet and are used in neighborhoods the following winter.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Mayor and Council Hear Swim and Fitness Center Renovation Plans
Plans to renovate and upgrade the Rockville Swim and Fitness Center’s popular but aging outdoor recreation pool were brought to the Mayor and Council in late January. Renovation to the more than 30-year-old pool will include innovations to enhance visitors’ enjoyment and swim experience. The recreation pool has...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Students and Staff Invited to Participate in Poster Contest, Due April 3
All MCPS students and staff members are invited to participate in the Division of Sustainability and Compliance’s (DSC) 2023 Sustainability Poster Contest. The contest seeks to increase awareness and demonstrate the importance of environmental sustainability, energy conservation, waste reduction and responsible recycling. All art must be the original work...
Comments / 0