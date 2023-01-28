Florida man wins $1M on lottery scratch-off after someone cuts in front of him in line

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Hell no’: Florida bill would ban left-lane cruising
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill filed in the Florida Legislature that would ban drivers from cruising in the left lane of highways is drawing a mixed response from drivers. Cruising in the fast lane is pretty standard. Those who choose to drive at or under the speed limit in...
‘Doorbell just kept ringing’: 6-year-old spends $1,000 on food delivery
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A young boy in Michigan managed to place several delivery orders using his father’s phone, resulting in $1,000 in food deliveries. Keith Stonehouse told MLive.com that his 6-year-old son, Mason, was home with him and playing on his phone before bedtime when he got into the phone’s Grubhub app.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores
In an effort to stave off bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closures. The company said that the closures add to the plan to shut down 150 lowest-performing locations, including 62 announced in September and 56 announced in January, USA Today reported. Florida will be the hardest...
‘What does Kentucky Fried Chicken have to do with this?’ Scratch-off ticket $1M winner
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — A Kentucky man was only half-serious when a clerk scanned his $20 scratch-off ticket in a Kentucky Lottery promotion. But the $1 million he won was serious business. The clerk at a Speedway in Alexandria scanned the code at the bottom of Michael Allen’s Mega Millionaire...
Police say standoff with suspect in Oregon torture case has been ‘resolved’
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Update: 6:29 a.m. EST Feb. 1, 2023: The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman told The Associated Press. Original story:. Grants Pass...
Officials: Three adults found shot to death inside house in Southern California
MONTCLAIR, Calif. — Officials say three people were found shot to death inside a house in Montclair. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called out around 9 p.m. Monday to a two-story house near Montclair, according to The Associated Press. Three adults were found dead with...
