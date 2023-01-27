ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender

It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Colorado DB D'Andre Barnes commits and signs with Nebraska

Nebraska continued to add to its 2023 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from Regis Jesuit (Colo.) athlete D'Andre Barnes on Wednesday, as the Huskers announced Barnes had signed with Nebraska. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Barnes officially visited Nebraska this past weekend and becomes the 28th high school and junior college...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Signing Day primer for the Huskers: The five names to know

As the new order of college football recruiting goes, there doesn't tend to be as much drama attached to the sequel. But that doesn't mean Signing Day Part Deux can't provide some bang for Nebraska football even if the tension is reduced from the road race that was December's early signing day period. The Huskers expect to officially grow their roster some more in the day(s) ahead, with four January commits anticipated to sign and one athlete out of Colorado to keep your eye on.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

New Husker football chief of staff makes official her move to Lincoln

Expected in recent weeks but now Twitter official, Dr. Susan Elza is now assuming the role as chief of staff for Husker football. Elza takes on a leading role in Lincoln after stepping away from another major one down in Texas, where she had served as the University Interscholastic League athletic director. She will obviously be a leading figure in operating procedures around the Husker program moving forward as the Matt Rhule era begins.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska joins mix for 2024 5-star defender

Nebraska football became the latest program to offer 2024 five-star Salpointe (Ariz.) edge rusher Elijah Rushing. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Rushing announced the offer on social media on Tuesday morning. “Big thank you to @HuskerFBNation and @evancooper2 for offering me the opportunity to be a Cornhusker!,” Rushing wrote announcing the offer....
LINCOLN, NE
creightonian.com

Can Jays' cup run happen again?

The Creighton men’s soccer program made a statement this year, but can it be sustained?. After a period of turmoil in which the storied program failed to make the NCAA tournament in four straight years, Head Coach Johnny Torres has led the team to a conference championship, back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and their sixth College Cup.
OMAHA, NE
nebpreps.com

Girls Basketball Coaches Poll: 01.30.23

Each week during the high school basketball season select coaches from the six Nebraska classes rate the teams in their class and our Tony Chapman complies the rankings. Here are the ratings for January 30, with records as of games played on Saturday, January 28. Class A (Record), Previous. 1....
NEBRASKA STATE
who13.com

Iowa high school game ends on record-setting buzzer-beater

Iowa high school game ends on record-setting buzzer-beater. Iowa high school game ends on record-setting buzzer-beater. A local company is training dogs to provide comfort in all sorts of settings - including homeless shelters. Future of farming on display at Iowa Ag Expo in Des …. Iowa lawmakers consider limits...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska ranchers fear stressful rest of winter

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vicious weather cycle is creating stress and anxiety among Nebraska’s cattle ranching community this winter season. University of Nebraska extension beef educator Aaron Berger said the severe start to winter weather could not have come at a worse time. "The scenario we've seen right now...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Route announced for 2023 Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska bicyclists can now start preparing for a multiday trek across the state. The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to high school students, announced the route for the 41st annual ride on Tuesday. Cyclists are offered three or four-day rides, or...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Powerball jackpot 9th largest ever

Lincoln – The Powerball jackpot has been growing since November without a winner. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 30 consecutive Powerball drawings since November 21, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Monday, January 30 drawing to $613 million or $329 million with the cash option selected. This is the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the game.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
424K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy