Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender
It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
Colorado DB D'Andre Barnes commits and signs with Nebraska
Nebraska continued to add to its 2023 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from Regis Jesuit (Colo.) athlete D'Andre Barnes on Wednesday, as the Huskers announced Barnes had signed with Nebraska. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Barnes officially visited Nebraska this past weekend and becomes the 28th high school and junior college...
Signing Day primer for the Huskers: The five names to know
As the new order of college football recruiting goes, there doesn't tend to be as much drama attached to the sequel. But that doesn't mean Signing Day Part Deux can't provide some bang for Nebraska football even if the tension is reduced from the road race that was December's early signing day period. The Huskers expect to officially grow their roster some more in the day(s) ahead, with four January commits anticipated to sign and one athlete out of Colorado to keep your eye on.
New Husker football chief of staff makes official her move to Lincoln
Expected in recent weeks but now Twitter official, Dr. Susan Elza is now assuming the role as chief of staff for Husker football. Elza takes on a leading role in Lincoln after stepping away from another major one down in Texas, where she had served as the University Interscholastic League athletic director. She will obviously be a leading figure in operating procedures around the Husker program moving forward as the Matt Rhule era begins.
247Sports
Nebraska joins mix for 2024 5-star defender
Nebraska football became the latest program to offer 2024 five-star Salpointe (Ariz.) edge rusher Elijah Rushing. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Rushing announced the offer on social media on Tuesday morning. “Big thank you to @HuskerFBNation and @evancooper2 for offering me the opportunity to be a Cornhusker!,” Rushing wrote announcing the offer....
Nebraska Football recruiting: Deion Sanders obviously aiming to forge a Nebraska pipeline
One of the things that Matt Rhule has tasked his staff with when it comes to Nebraska football recruiting is trying as hard as possible to lock down the state’s borders. More than ever before, Power 5 schools are coming calling for talent from all over the state and that’s making the job of Husker coaches that much more difficult.
Volunteering with Special Olympics earns 2 Nebraska high school basketball players a 1-game suspension
When two Omaha Burke basketball players were suspended for a game last week, it didn't sit right with parents. The suspension related to the Nebraska School Activities Association's outside participation rule, which states that "students may not participate in outside group instruction or ...
Huskers offer 2023 athlete from Colorado who made Lincoln visit
On a visit to Lincoln this weekend, Regis Jesuit (Colo.) athlete D'Andre Barnes received an offer from the Huskers, he announced on Twitter on Sunday. So that gives at least one more 2023 prospect to keep an eye on with signing day approaching Wednesday. "All Glory to God!!" Barnes tweeted....
Cooper sees much to like in Nebraska secondary
Nebraska secondary coach Evan Cooper offers his thoughts on what the Huskers have on their roster at defensive back.
What are realistic expectations for Nebraska Football in 2023?
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule has impressed the fanbase with his recruiting victories but what’s a realistic win total in 2023?. If there was a segment of the Nebraska football fanbase that wasn’t completely on board with the hire of Matt Rhule, that part has totally dissipated.
creightonian.com
Can Jays' cup run happen again?
The Creighton men’s soccer program made a statement this year, but can it be sustained?. After a period of turmoil in which the storied program failed to make the NCAA tournament in four straight years, Head Coach Johnny Torres has led the team to a conference championship, back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and their sixth College Cup.
National Signing Day 2023: Oregon 'in good position for' 5-star Nyckoles Harbor, over South Carolina
National Signing Day is here and Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the nation's No. 1 athlete and top uncommitted recruit in the Class of 2023, appears close to a decision. As to where things are trending, 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong says he likes where the Ducks stand.
nebpreps.com
Girls Basketball Coaches Poll: 01.30.23
Each week during the high school basketball season select coaches from the six Nebraska classes rate the teams in their class and our Tony Chapman complies the rankings. Here are the ratings for January 30, with records as of games played on Saturday, January 28. Class A (Record), Previous. 1....
who13.com
Iowa high school game ends on record-setting buzzer-beater
Iowa high school game ends on record-setting buzzer-beater. Iowa high school game ends on record-setting buzzer-beater. A local company is training dogs to provide comfort in all sorts of settings - including homeless shelters. Future of farming on display at Iowa Ag Expo in Des …. Iowa lawmakers consider limits...
doniphanherald.com
Once a leader in national weather networks, Nebraska's underfunded systems now struggling
OMAHA — Brush fires in canyons and creek beds are dangerous to fight. Hard to reach, tough to escape. So Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Chief Charlie Starbuck kept a careful eye over the 30-plus firefighters tamping down a fire in a draw near the Texas/Oklahoma border. A wind shift was...
Doc Talk: The Business of Husker Athletics
Dr. Rob and Travis talk money with CFO Doug Ewald
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska ranchers fear stressful rest of winter
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A vicious weather cycle is creating stress and anxiety among Nebraska’s cattle ranching community this winter season. University of Nebraska extension beef educator Aaron Berger said the severe start to winter weather could not have come at a worse time. "The scenario we've seen right now...
klkntv.com
Route announced for 2023 Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska bicyclists can now start preparing for a multiday trek across the state. The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to high school students, announced the route for the 41st annual ride on Tuesday. Cyclists are offered three or four-day rides, or...
Powerball jackpot 9th largest ever
Lincoln – The Powerball jackpot has been growing since November without a winner. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 30 consecutive Powerball drawings since November 21, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Monday, January 30 drawing to $613 million or $329 million with the cash option selected. This is the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the game.
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
247Sports
