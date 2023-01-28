Read full article on original website
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges, according to Tyre Nichols.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Unleash Your Inner Foodie: The Yelp Guide to the Top Taco Tuesdays in Syracuse, NYJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Your Stories Q&A: Will the Jamesville Balloon Fest soar again?
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. Viewer Janine LeBlanc recently contacted the Your Stories Team asking if the Jamesville Balloon Fest is gone for good. The event was last held in 2019. It was the fest’s 40th anniversary. The man behind the festival, Grazi Zazzara,...
Bridge Street Host Chat – January 31, 2023
(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Tim are back co-hosting the show Tuesday, and they begin with the sad news out of the entertainment world. Cindy Williams, the actress who starred as Shirley in the hit ABC 70s sitcom, “Laverne & Shirley,” passed away Monday at the again of 75. The two discuss her epic role as Shirley, as well as the movie “American Graffiti,” which is credited with beginning the 1950s nostalgia craze in the 1970s.
Extraordinary Talent of the week: Olivia Frizzi
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This is Olivia Frizzi’s final musical at West Genesee. She’s been doing shows since fourth grade, but she really had to step out of her comfort zone to play the bootlegger, Billie Bendix. “I’m so used to being the pretty done up girly...
“The Prom” coming to Jamesville-DeWitt High School
(WSYR-TV) — It’s getting close to that time of year – musical season in Central New York. For theater enthusiasts, it’s always exciting to see what musicals schools decide to put on each year. This February at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, students and staff members involved in...
OCC presenting the “South Side Community Photo Walk”
(WSYR-TV) — Art can be found anywhere. From sidewalks to buildings and even the people who live there. Many photographers go out into the community to capture these moments of beauty. The Stand is a local newspaper that covers Syracuse’s South Side community. Each year, they host a South...
January 2023 was not the month for cold and snow
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Whether you are a snow lover/winter enthusiast or snow hater, January 2023 was a memorable one across CNY!. For snow haters you were loving it, while snow lovers were wallowing in disbelief of yet another warm, and almost snowless January in CNY. In fact, it...
Syracuse Clothing Co. raising money for the Torres-Ortiz family
(WSYR-TV) — All of Central New York was shaken by the senseless killing of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz earlier this month. Taylor Sourwine, Brexialee’s former third grade teacher at Seymour Dual Language Academy, knew Brexialee well and has been determined to make a difference ever since the news broke.
Money in your pocket: January 31, 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Public transit has changed since the pandemic started. Financial Adviser Rick Reagan has the latest numbers and what it means for workers who still need to commute.
Pond hockey tourney in Syracuse canceled
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chalk it up to being too warm this winter. The Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic slated for Saturday, February 4 at Hiawatha Lake in Onondaga Park has been called off. The tournament was already postponed a week from its original date of January 28. It’s too...
Should CNY pay much attention to Punxsutawney Phil’s forecasts?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Thursday morning, a small town in Western Pennsylvania becomes the center of the weather folklore universe. Since 1886, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania has laid claim to the all-knowing groundhog by the name of Phil who will tell the country whether an early spring is coming or six more weeks of winter is our fate.
Boeheim: Benny Williams took a personal day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sophomore forward Benny Williams was not with the Orange Monday night for its game against Virginia. In his post-game news conference Coach Jim Boeheim said, “Benny took a personal day and will be back at practice on Wednesday.”. Williams did not start at Virginia...
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
The Kara Fund to host Winter Volleyball Tournament at Trappers II
(WSYR-TV) — If you thought it was too cold to play volleyball in the winter, think again. This Saturday, there will be plenty of bumping, setting and spiking to raise money for a good cause at Trappers II Pizza & Pub in Minoa. It all goes toward helping seriously ill children in Central New York through The Kara Fund.
Luke Bryan to open his summer tour at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He is back! Luke Bryan will start out his summer on the right foot by kicking off his “Country on Tour” concert series at St. Joseph’ Health Amphitheater at Lakeview!. With 36 cities on the list, Bryan will be taking on Syracuse...
Drivers Beware: Uptick in thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Peggy Voll used to park her car in the driveway of her home on Syracuse’s Northside. That all changed last August. “I got up in the morning and I was just doing chores or whatever and I tend to look out the window and when I did I said, ‘oh crap, my car is gone,'” Voll recalled.
SU to host Pitt at Yankee Stadium in November
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To commemorate the first-ever football game played at Yankee Stadium in 1923 – which happened to be Syracuse versus Pittsburgh, the Orange are headed to the Bronx to take on the Pitt Panthers this November. The game will be played on Saturday, November 11.
2023 Syracuse Football schedule has been released
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2023 Syracuse football schedule is here!. Along with six home games in the JMA Wireless Dome, the Orange will face three divisional winners from a year ago (ACC Atlantic, ACC Coastal, Big Ten West) and face four of the five teams that finished with nine-or-more wins from the ACC in 2022 on this year’s slate.
Watch: Syracuse Police hold press conference
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is holding a press conference regarding an investigation into a use of force incident this past weekend in Armory Square in downtown Syracuse. The press conference can be seen in the player above.
