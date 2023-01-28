(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Tim are back co-hosting the show Tuesday, and they begin with the sad news out of the entertainment world. Cindy Williams, the actress who starred as Shirley in the hit ABC 70s sitcom, “Laverne & Shirley,” passed away Monday at the again of 75. The two discuss her epic role as Shirley, as well as the movie “American Graffiti,” which is credited with beginning the 1950s nostalgia craze in the 1970s.

