Area bowling: Hawley Jr., Crawford roll perfect games; Zimmer 1 pin short

By Scott Badley
The Times Herald
 4 days ago
Dan Hawley Jr picked up his eighth 300 game and led Cowboys & Indians with a 781 series. Cliff Crawford was also perfect in that session, giving him five this season and 34 in the Port Huron Bowling Association. Ron Zimmer knocked down a 299 game in the PHL Early 4 Man league.

Jose Ganhs led all bowlers with a 792 masterpiece in the Don McIvor Memorial league at Port Huron Lanes. Ganhs tallied a 290 game in that set. Troy Walcott shot a 780 series with a 279 game in The Other League at Bowl O Drome. John Galvin rolled a 780 series in the Wednesday Seniors league at St. Clair River Lanes, with a high game of 278. Tyler Fields continued his recent hot streak with a 754 in Cowboys & Indians.

Matt Pawlak and Michael Ganhs were league leaders at Port Huron Lanes as Pawlak had 744 in Sunday Outcast and Ganhs tossed a 740 in Friday Wanna Bees. Other outstanding series were David Cox 739, Steve Lewicki 738, Tim Langolf 737, Steven Beery 732, Brian Krauss 727, Mike Monahan 726, Dan Kamendat 725, Dave Fuller 724, Scott Dedoe 723, Vince Kulin 721, Casey Donnenworth 718, Jim Creasor 717, Jerry Beery 713, Adam Digon 712, Don Purdy 712, Cory Smith 711 and Bob Pihaylic 710.

Terry Crampton was on top of the women's leaderboard once again as she threw a 640 in Blue Water Men and a 623 in Monday Big 12, both at St. Clair. Laurynn Ball had a nice 629 series at Strikers Entertainment Center. Anita Hubbard put together a 622 series in the Port Huron Hospital AM league at Bowl O Drome. Kristie Lashbrook had a 621 in the McIvor league.

Three others reaching 600 were Deanna Worden with 607 in Wednesday Night at Colony Bowl, Kate Beck with 605 in Saturday Nite Bridge and Stephanie Freeman 600 to lead Inter City Ladies. They were followed by Jen Ojczyk 591, Jennifer Reynolds 591, Sharon Pappas 590, Jill Friis 583, Sam Creasor 582, Vicki Vandevelde 582, Joddy Swoffer 581, Alyssa Crampton 574, Marleen Bachand 574 and Nadine LaGruth 570.

Jen Ojczyk owned high game with a 244 in Inter City Ladies. Kate Beck fired a 242. Terry Crampton had games of 237 and 225. Other top games were Jennifer Reynolds 233, Sam Creasor 231, Nadine LaGruth 227, Deanna Worden 226, Pam Alexandrowski 225, Vicki Vandevelde 225, Joddy Swoffer 223, Dawn Navarro 222 and Laurynn Ball 222.

Vince Kulin and Jim Creasor top the rest of the men’s leaderboard as each pitched 289 games. Michael Ganhs had 287 while Steven Beery rolled 285. The remaining high games were Kyle Gest 279, Paul Collins 279, Aaron Golubinski 279, Cory Brown 279, Jim Klein 278, Leon Jemison 278, Dan Kamendat 278, Tyler Fields 278, Jeff Crowl 278, John Galvin 278, Rich Crawford 276, Brandon Saikowski 276 and Cory Smith 274.

Mixed doubles tournament: Results from the Joann Lapish Downs Mixed Doubles Tournament will be reported next week upon completion of average verifications.

Special mention: Mark Wrubel was 92 pins over average with a 262 game and finished 119 pins over average with a 629 series in the Rick Dodge Memorial league at Bowl O Drome. Katrina Hill collected a turkey in the Saturday Nite Bridge league.

Upcoming tournaments: The Association Open Tournament will be the first two weekends in February. The Team Event at Bowl O Drome will be Saturday, Feb.4 (1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 12 (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.). The Doubles/Singles Event at Port Huron Lanes will be Sunday. Feb. 5 (10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 11 (10 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.). Entry forms are at local bowling centers or online at phba.net.

Splits: 2-7-8: Karen Watzek; 4-5: Tamra Kulin; 2-7-8: Jerry Grzech; 3-6-7-8-10: Jerry Bailey; 5-6-10: Gary LaVere; 4-6-7-9-10: Bill Dedoe; 4-7-10: Vince Kulin; 2-4-7-10: Vince Kulin; 4-9: Jason Diaz; 9-10: Lori Schrieber; 3-4-6-7-10: Drew Davis; 2-5-7: Dwight Harms; 5-10: Rylee Sloan, Geri Rhody, Liz Fetterly; 2-5-10: Doreen Melvin; 4-5-7: Doreen Melvin; 5-6: Geri Rhody

