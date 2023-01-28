U.S. Government Should Pay $14 Trillion in Reparations to Black Americans, Say Authors William Darity and Kirsten Mullen

Read full article on original website
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Stormy Daniels Thanks Donald Trump for 'Admitting' She Told Truth
A grand jury is hearing evidence into Trump's alleged involvement in paying Daniels hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
NBC New York
Americans Would Pay Over $27,000 to Be Rid of Insomnia Forever, New Survey Finds
Can you imagine simply writing a check and being rid of health conditions like Covid-19, acne and insomnia forever? More than 3,000 Americans were asked to do just that, in a recent poll conducted by Assurance IQ, a company that helps people secure insurance and loans. The survey asked respondents...
NBC New York
The 10 Best-Paying Jobs of 2023, According to New Research—Many Pay Over $200,000
Some U.S. workers are earning a lot more than the annual average salary of $54,132. The 25 highest-paid occupations all earned an average of six figures annually, each above $120,000 — and many of the top-paying jobs are in health care. Anesthesiologists, orthodontists and physicians are among the top-paid...
NBC New York
Top U.S., Chinese and Russian Officials Tour Africa as Global Charm Offensive Gathers Pace
Yellen met with South African officials including President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, just days after the country's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor stood alongside Lavrov and vowed to strengthen bilateral relations between Pretoria and Moscow. In the backdrop of Yellen's trip is Washington's concern about its waning influence on a continent...
NBC New York
Senators Push for Airline Passenger Protections After Holiday Travel Meltdown
Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey are reintroducing passenger protections after massive flight cancellations over the holidays. The proposed bills call for minimum passenger compensation for getting bumped off of oversold flights. Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights in the last 10 days of the year. Two Senate Democrats on Tuesday...
NBC New York
New York AG Will Seek Sanctions on Trump, Lawyers Over ‘False' Court Filings in Fraud Suit
The New York attorney general's office said it will ask a judge to impose sanctions on former President Donald Trump and his attorneys in a pending $250 million fraud lawsuit. Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump, the Trump Organization, and three of his adult children committed fraud in connection with manipulated real estate valuations.
