Wanted felon from California arrested in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY - A wanted fugitive from California was arrest in Davidson County on Thursday after a traffic stop.

Samuel Adair Fivecoat, 54, of 143 Chase Road, Thomasville, was arrested on Jan. 26 for an outstanding felony fugitive warrant out of Alemeda, California for a probation violation. According to the arrest warrant provided by the Davidson County Magistrate’s Office, Fivecoat was on probation in California for charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

On Jan. 26, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic & Criminal Enforcement Unit, assigned to the Special Investigations Division conducted a traffic stop on Blackberry Road near Noahtown Road in Thomasville for a registration violation.

During the course of the stop, the driver, identified as Fivecoat, was found to be a wanted fugitive out of Alameda, California for probation violation.

According to law enforcement, Fivecoat refused to get out of the vehicle after being ordered to do so several times. He was arrested and processed as an out of state fugitive and charged with resisting arrest, and a registration violation.

He was issued a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Davidson County on March 1.