Police Investigate Stabbing of Victim in Downtown Los Angeles

Downtown Los Angeles, CA: At approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a possible cutting victim at the intersection of 7th and Francisco Streets in Downtown Los Angeles.

Jonathan Martin / KNN

Upon arrival, LAPD located a victim on the ground suffering from knife wounds to the head and back.

The Los Angeles Fire Department treated the victim’s wounds at the scene and then transported the patient to a local hospital in unknown condition.

LAPD was on scene investigating the incident.

No further details were available.

Johnathan Martin, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network