East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

CBS 42

Video released of Louisiana woman shot by police during traffic stop

Warning: The video may be upsetting for some viewers. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BRPROUD has obtained video of a weekend encounter with East Feliciana Parish Sheriff deputies that ended with a woman shot and a deputy injured. According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened Saturday night on Payne Road in Ethel following a traffic […]
ETHEL, LA
wbrz.com

Missing man from Gonzales found shot to death in sugar cane field, sheriff says

CONVENT - A missing man was found slain in a sugar cane field more than a week after law enforcement discovered his car burned up in another parish. Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre says Robert Hampton, 26, last saw family in Gonzales before he disappeared Jan. 19. Hampton's car, a black Dodge Charger, was found burned in Ascension Parish that same day.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Man found guilty of attempted murder; shot niece in stomach

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested in August for shooting his niece in the stomach was found guilty of attempted murder Monday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Willie London was arrested August 12, 2022. According to reports, London and his niece got in a fight August 5 over London driving drunk.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man taken into custody following search in Livonia, deputies say

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office say a search for a man who ran away during a traffic stop has ended. The individual has been apprehended and taken into custody. Deputies made the announcement before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. According to...
LIVONIA, LA
WAFB.com

Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Former Denham Springs police officer pleads guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, officials say. Perrilloux said the charges for former officer Joseph “Reid” Copeland, 30, were carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office. Updated: 30 minutes ago. A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Several squirrel monkeys stolen in Zoosiana burglary

Broussard, LA (KPLC) - Several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana were taken from their habitat in a burglary, according to Broussard Police. Authorities responded to the burglary on Jan. 29. All other zoo animals are accounted for, Broussard Police said. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is...
BROUSSARD, LA
iheart.com

Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape

One of the suspects in the rape case of LSU student Madison Brooks is now under arrest for a rape reported in Livingston Parish in 2020. The Walker Police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday, after a witness reportedly corroborated details about the earlier assault. Washington turned...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

