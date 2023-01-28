Related
Video released of Louisiana woman shot by police during traffic stop
Missing man from Gonzales found shot to death in sugar cane field, sheriff says
SLPSO: Opelousas man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting man in leg
Man found guilty of attempted murder; shot niece in stomach
Man taken into custody following search in Livonia, deputies say
New video: Traffic stop leads to gunfire; woman shot by East Feliciana deputy
Teen arrested, accused of fatally shooting woman inside car at Tangipahoa Parish gas station
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Plank Road fire ruled arson; suspect arrested, officials say
Tickfaw man accused of molestation of a juvenile, police currently searching for him
Sheriff launches investigation into who leaked info to WBRZ about employee's theft arrest
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
EBRSO: 2 killed in shooting in Waffle House parking lot
Clinton police release name of suspect wanted in connection with shooting
Attorney for Madison Brooks’ family says men are ‘victim blaming’
One person hurt after gunfire erupts at private party, Baton Rouge police say
Several squirrel monkeys stolen in Zoosiana burglary
Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape
Sheriff's office employee allegedly stole $158K from department, manipulated system for years
Victim Injured in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1