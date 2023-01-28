Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State UniversityTed RiversColumbus, OH
YMCA of Central Ohio to screen ‘Black Boys’ this February, speaks on meaning of being a Black male in the USThe LanternColumbus, OH
Newly appointed faculty leaders to Office of Academic Affairs share their visions for the new yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
A major Heisman Trophy fix -- and should Ezekiel Elliott have a Heisman?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On the latest episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah get into maybe their most heated debate in the history of the show. Doug wants to make a major change to the Heisman Trophy, and Shehan is against it. How might changing...
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
tourcounsel.com
College Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Indiana
College Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Bloomington, Indiana. This is home to Indiana University's flagship campus. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods and Target. The mall also features a Fresh Thyme Farmers Market (with no interior entrance) and an Ulta Beauty. Address: 2894 E 3rd...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
Twin brother of kidnapped Ohio baby found in Indianapolis dies
Columbus police are investigating the death of the twin brother of the baby that was found in Indianapolis after an Ohio Amber Alert in December.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
The best bars for singles in Indianapolis, IN
We get it — meeting new people can be hard. Here are some of the best bars for those who are single and 30+.
Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
Metropolis Magazine
Inside the Fight to Save Two Saarinen Churches in Columbus, Indiana
The small city has a wealth of modernist architecture, but preserving it isn’t always straightforward, the contrasting fates of two churches by Eero and Eliel Saarinen show why. Photography: Hadley Fruits.
Fox 59
Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars
Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
