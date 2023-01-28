ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

Game Preview: No. 10 Ohio State women head north to Wisconsin

The Ohio State women’s basketball team has nine games remaining in the Big Ten schedule. Wednesday, they play one of two consecutive away games, beginning with a trip to the University of Wisconsin. After three straight losses, the Buckeyes hope a game against the Wisconsin Badgers means going back...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State wrestling completes Michigan sweep in dominating fashion

Tom Ryan’s Ohio State wrestling squad earned not one but two dual victories this past weekend, both over Big Ten opponents from that state up north. In a span of fewer than 48 hours, OSU made a business trip to Ann Arbor, traveled back home to host the lesser of two evils, and won 16 out of 20 individual matches along the way. As a result, the Buckeye grapplers remain undefeated in conference duals (5-0) and should find themselves ranked firmly inside the top five of the next NWCA coaches poll.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State trending for four-star transfer portal CB

Ohio State’s football program is in the middle of the offseason, which means recruiting is at the forefront of the minds of both the coaching staff and Buckeye Nation. National Signing Day is tomorrow, and just a few years ago, Wednesday would be one of the busiest days of the year for recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State women drop to No. 10 in AP Poll

The Ohio State women’s basketball team tied their program high No. 2 ranking on Jan. 16. Life was good for the Buckeyes until one week after receiving the honor. Since then, it’s been tough for head coach Kevin McGuff’s side and on Monday the Associate Press voters dropped the Buckeyes to No. 10.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Holtmann says playing after falling piece of Assembly Hall jumbotron was 'a significant concern'

Chris Holtmann was not shy about his concern level during Saturday’s game between Ohio State and Indiana. Playing a primetime matchup at Assembly Hall, the beginning of the second half between the two sides was delayed due to a piece of the jumbotron falling to the court. That would be scary enough, but the piece fell just a few feet from Brice Sensabaugh with teams returning to the court.
COLUMBUS, OH
KISS 106

This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana

Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence

Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
tourcounsel.com

College Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Indiana

College Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Bloomington, Indiana. This is home to Indiana University's flagship campus. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods and Target. The mall also features a Fresh Thyme Farmers Market (with no interior entrance) and an Ulta Beauty. Address: 2894 E 3rd...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars

Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

