Jane's Addiction named a musician who would replace Dave Navarro on its upcoming tour amid the guitarist's health battle. Navarro's long battle with COVID-19 has been keeping him away from the stage, leading his band to find a replacement who could play with them while waiting for his return. Unfortunately, fans need to wait a little longer as the band confirmed he would still not be joining the band on the first few dates of its 2023 tour.

2 DAYS AGO