RADWIMPS Announces 2023 North American Tour: Dates, Venues. How To Get Tickets, & More

RADWIMPS confirmed the details of its first international tour in five years, and the band would start its North American leg this year. Following its last international tour, RADWIMPS Asia Live Tour 2019, the hit Japanese rock band is finally going back to the spotlight as its official website released the schedule of its North American Tour 2023.
Dave Navarro Replacement: Jane's Addiction Confirms Who Will Replace Guitarist Temporarily Amid His Long COVID Battle

Jane's Addiction named a musician who would replace Dave Navarro on its upcoming tour amid the guitarist's health battle. Navarro's long battle with COVID-19 has been keeping him away from the stage, leading his band to find a replacement who could play with them while waiting for his return. Unfortunately, fans need to wait a little longer as the band confirmed he would still not be joining the band on the first few dates of its 2023 tour.

