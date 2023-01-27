Read full article on original website
Kane Brown Health Condition: Singer Forced to Cancel Berlin Concert Amid Successful Tour
Kane Brown's fans in Germany have been waiting for him to perform, but he wasn't able to take the stage after revealing that he's suffering from a medical condition that ultimately led him to decide to cancel his show; what happened?. Taking to his official Instagram account hours before the...
Kelly Clarkson Moving Show To New York Due To Terrifying Reason: 'She Feels Unsafe'
Kelly Clarkson could relocate to New York City, and this is because of a terrifying reason. The Kelly Clarkson Show may relocate to the east coast, including New Jersey and Connecticut, as Variety originally reported. The midday program was renewed in 2025, and since then, and its debut in 2019,...
Phil Collins New Album, Tour 2023: Genesis Vocalist Returning Onstage After Celebrating 72nd Birthday?
Phil Collins burst into the music scene in the 1970s, and he remains one of the most popular and successful singers in the world to this day. Everyone knows the legend has sold more over one hundred million albums. Among his most popular songs are "Another Day in Paradise," "'In the Air Tonight," "'Do You Remember," and "One More Night."
RADWIMPS Announces 2023 North American Tour: Dates, Venues. How To Get Tickets, & More
RADWIMPS confirmed the details of its first international tour in five years, and the band would start its North American leg this year. Following its last international tour, RADWIMPS Asia Live Tour 2019, the hit Japanese rock band is finally going back to the spotlight as its official website released the schedule of its North American Tour 2023.
Madonna Biopic Canceled: Major Red Flag That Prevented Florence Pugh, Sydney Sweeney From Auditioning
After learning that a crucial component was missing from the biopic about Madonna, agents for celebrities who were interested in playing the singer panicked. Before the movie was scrapped, there were already reservations about it. The 64-year-old's project which was supposed to be under Universal Pictures, was shelved not long...
Dave Navarro Replacement: Jane's Addiction Confirms Who Will Replace Guitarist Temporarily Amid His Long COVID Battle
Jane's Addiction named a musician who would replace Dave Navarro on its upcoming tour amid the guitarist's health battle. Navarro's long battle with COVID-19 has been keeping him away from the stage, leading his band to find a replacement who could play with them while waiting for his return. Unfortunately, fans need to wait a little longer as the band confirmed he would still not be joining the band on the first few dates of its 2023 tour.
Spice Girls, King Charles Relationship: Here's What Happened During Controversial 90s Photo-Op
After months of heartbreak on knowing if the Spice Girls will finally be reuniting again, it seemed like we were finally getting the biggest one after all!. According to Express UK, the iconic girl group is set to reunite again on Britain's momentous occasion of the newly acceded King Charles III, the coronation on May 2023.
Madonna Unveils 'Celebration Tour' Special Guests: Singer In Demand Amid Child Trafficking Accusations
Madonna is going full steam ahead with her upcoming and highly-anticipated "Celebration Tour" this 2023, and she has enlisted some of the industry's biggest stars to party with her. The "Material Girl" singer shared a video of herself wondering, "I really want to know if you guys are excited that...
