See how temperatures drop as polar vortex impacts Vermont, New York

As a piece of the Polar Vortex moves over Vermont and Northern New York on Friday and Saturday, temperatures will rapidly plummet below zero across the region. The arrival of the arctic air will be accompanied by heavy snow squalls Thursday night. Click the video player above to watch a...
Beekmantown High School football player to compete in All-American Game

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — One local high school football player will be making the trip to Orlando, Florida, to showcase his skills in his first-ever All-American game. Beekmantown High School junior Nathan Parliament will travel to the sunny "O-Town" to compete against other high school juniors from across the world in the 17th annual Offense-Defense All-American Bowl.
Vermont seniors recognized as 2023 Presidential Scholars

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Fourteen Vermont students were recognized Monday night at the Statehouse as the newly inducted 2023 Presidential Scholars. From technologists to writers to artists, it was an opportunity to honor some of Vermont's brightest young minds. “It just makes you incredibly optimistic about the future when you...
Former President Donald Trump kicks off presidential campaign in New Hampshire

Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign in the Granite State, speaking at the annual meeting of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Trump was the keynote speaker at the meeting, which was held at Salem High School on Saturday. His last public appearance in New Hampshire was at a campaign rally in late October 2020.
