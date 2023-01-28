Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
See how temperatures drop as polar vortex impacts Vermont, New York
As a piece of the Polar Vortex moves over Vermont and Northern New York on Friday and Saturday, temperatures will rapidly plummet below zero across the region. The arrival of the arctic air will be accompanied by heavy snow squalls Thursday night. Click the video player above to watch a...
mynbc5.com
New York State Police investigating fatal bus crash in St. Lawrence County
LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — Six people died in a bus crash in St. Lawrence County early Saturday morning. New York State Police responded to a crash on Route 37 in Louisville around 6 a.m. Saturday involving a box truck and an express bus. Emergency crews from St. Lawrence County responded.
mynbc5.com
Subzero wind chills likely due to Polar Vortex on Friday, Saturday in Vermont and New York
The coldest air mass on earth will impact our region on Friday and Saturday, creating subzero temperatures in Vermont and Northern New York that could cause frostbite in minutes. Wednesday is quiet and cold to start off February, but Thursday evening intense snow squalls will blow through as the Arctic...
mynbc5.com
Beekmantown High School football player to compete in All-American Game
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — One local high school football player will be making the trip to Orlando, Florida, to showcase his skills in his first-ever All-American game. Beekmantown High School junior Nathan Parliament will travel to the sunny "O-Town" to compete against other high school juniors from across the world in the 17th annual Offense-Defense All-American Bowl.
mynbc5.com
Vermont leaders and law enforcement react to brutal death of Tyre Nichols
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Local leaders and law enforcement are speaking out after the death ofTyre Nichols, a man who was brutally beaten and arrested by several police officers in Memphis. The president of the Vermont Chiefs of Police Association and Colchester police chief, Doug Allen, said what happened to...
mynbc5.com
Lawmakers introduce a new idea to help solve the state's mental health issues
MONTPELIER, Vt. — State lawmakers in Montpelier are looking into joining an interstate compact to address the state's mental health challenges. Legislators believe that by joining the 17 other states already involved, Vermonters could have much wider access to mental health services. "It used to be without a compact...
mynbc5.com
Vermont seniors recognized as 2023 Presidential Scholars
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Fourteen Vermont students were recognized Monday night at the Statehouse as the newly inducted 2023 Presidential Scholars. From technologists to writers to artists, it was an opportunity to honor some of Vermont's brightest young minds. “It just makes you incredibly optimistic about the future when you...
mynbc5.com
Former President Donald Trump kicks off presidential campaign in New Hampshire
Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign in the Granite State, speaking at the annual meeting of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Trump was the keynote speaker at the meeting, which was held at Salem High School on Saturday. His last public appearance in New Hampshire was at a campaign rally in late October 2020.
Comments / 0