Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
More than 20 Nebraska dance teams heading to Florida for national championships
OMAHA, Neb. — Local dancers got a big farewell before heading to the national championships. More than 20 teams who are competing in nationals in Florida performed in a sendoff event at Elkhorn South High School on Sunday. The teams will then leave this week, with the competitions starting...
KETV.com
Advocates share resources as sports betting debated in Nebraska
Addiction experts say the Super Bowl is one the biggest days of the year in Nebraska for people with a gambling problem. It comes as sports betting is made legal to over 100 million Americans in recent years. For Mike Sciandra with Choices Treatment Center, helping people recover from a...
KETV.com
'Strong rural health equals strong rural NE': NHA presents 'Roadmap to Strong Rural Health' in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — On the third anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring a global health emergency, health care leaders said side effects of the pandemic are felt far and wide, especially in rural Nebraska. "Strong rural health equals strong rural Nebraska," said Jed Hansen, the executive director of...
KETV.com
Educators, lawmakers discuss teacher retention bills: 'We got to get ahead of this'
State lawmakers will hold hearings for two teacher retention bills in Lincoln on Monday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan introduced the pair of legislation that she says will address the state's teacher shortage. The Elkhorn senator says LB385 would pay $5,000 to first-year teachers who sign up for a second year, and second-year teachers signing up for a third year could earn another $5,000.
Comments / 0