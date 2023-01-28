ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KETV.com

Advocates share resources as sports betting debated in Nebraska

Addiction experts say the Super Bowl is one the biggest days of the year in Nebraska for people with a gambling problem. It comes as sports betting is made legal to over 100 million Americans in recent years. For Mike Sciandra with Choices Treatment Center, helping people recover from a...
KETV.com

Educators, lawmakers discuss teacher retention bills: 'We got to get ahead of this'

State lawmakers will hold hearings for two teacher retention bills in Lincoln on Monday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan introduced the pair of legislation that she says will address the state's teacher shortage. The Elkhorn senator says LB385 would pay $5,000 to first-year teachers who sign up for a second year, and second-year teachers signing up for a third year could earn another $5,000.
