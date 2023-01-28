2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking.

According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested.



Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham, were identified as the occupants of the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics. Both were arrested and transported to the Cullman County Detention Center.



Smith and Funish were each charged with three counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs.



Due to the nature of the crimes committed, said the release, Cullman County District Attorney Champ Crocker attended the 72-hour hearing for the offenders and pushed to have them remain incarcerated.



It was discovered that, at the time of his arrest, Smith was out on bond from Bessemer on a first-degree robbery charge and from Madison on an unlawful distribution charge. Smith is also currently in a community correction program.



“As a result of DA Crocker’s effort, Smith was given a $600,000 cash bond, and Funish a $100,000 cash bond,” said the release.



“True justice is a team effort. I am so proud of everyone‘s effort in getting these drugs off the street. From our patrol deputies to our investigators, everyone worked together to make this happen. Once the arrests were made, the DA’s Office and judges did their part to ensure the criminals stayed behind bars. Like I have said many times, it takes everyone working together to keep Cullman County great,” said Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry.