Cullman County, AL

2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking.

According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested.

Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham, were identified as the occupants of the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics. Both were arrested and transported to the Cullman County Detention Center.

Smith and Funish were each charged with three counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs.

Due to the nature of the crimes committed, said the release, Cullman County District Attorney Champ Crocker attended the 72-hour hearing for the offenders and pushed to have them remain incarcerated.

It was discovered that, at the time of his arrest, Smith was out on bond from Bessemer on a first-degree robbery charge and from Madison on an unlawful distribution charge. Smith is also currently in a community correction program.

“As a result of DA Crocker’s effort, Smith was given a $600,000 cash bond, and Funish a $100,000 cash bond,” said the release.

“True justice is a team effort.  I am so proud of everyone‘s effort in getting these drugs off the street. From our patrol deputies to our investigators, everyone worked together to make this happen. Once the arrests were made, the DA’s Office and judges did their part to ensure the criminals stayed behind bars. Like I have said many times, it takes everyone working together to keep Cullman County great,” said Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry.

Heroin, meth discovered during separate traffic stops leads to trafficking charges

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies had a busy few days, resulting in four drug trafficking charges following two separate traffic stops.   According to the CCSO, on Jan. 26, investigators conducted a traffic stop on County Road 568. Once stopped, the driver was identified as Edward Michael Larue, 41.  Investigators discovered that Larue had an active warrant from earlier in January, and a subsequent search of the vehicle and of Larue allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Larue was arrested and transported to the Cullman County Detention Center. Once at the detention center, more narcotics were allegedly recovered from his...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 1, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 1, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentNo incidents reported. ArrestsJan. 31Westmoreland, Terena N.; 38• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Ford, Brandon L.; 49• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree (2 counts)• FTA- theft of property-4th degree (3 counts) Huddleston, Jason A.; 33• possession of drug paraphernalia Pate, Cody W.; 36• FTA- failure to have rabies tag• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- theft of property-4th degree• FTA- driving without license• FTA- DUI (2 counts)• FTA- fail to yield• FTA- driving while revoked Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police: 2 girls, 1 woman shot Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirm a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Two children were also shot during the incident. Officials confirm police were called to the 100 block of 9th Avenue West around 10:20 p.m. When police arrived, they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide under investigation in Birmingham

IRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a call of a person down on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man suffering from visible trauma. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alleged Car Thieves Cause Several Crashes on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday

Two alleged car thieves in Tuscaloosa are in custody after they caused multiple accidents and drew a huge police presence to Skyland Boulevard Monday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers in the Criminal Investigations Division have been looking into a series of vehicle thefts in the area. On Monday afternoon, they got information that a stolen car they were seeking had been spotted at Branscomb Apartments, a public housing complex off Highway 69 South.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Alabama High School Counselor Arrested

An Alabama high school counselor was arrested Monday on allegations of sex with a student. Jessica B. Herb, 39, is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. Herb is a guidance counselor at Ashville High School. School officials said that she has been placed on leave.
ASHVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Shots fired into Huntsville home

The Huntsville Police Department says shots were fired into a home Sunday evening. It happened in the 2800 block of Penland Avenue. No one was injured, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Cullman County, AL
