Poor thing. We can speculate all day long, mayne she'd been drinking, wrecked her car and got out and started walking and got hit.
She got in an accident and then got out and got hit by someone going at high-speed? Poor lady
perhaps angry current bf or husband or ex husband/ boyfriend crashes into her to force her off (ramp) interstate, she gets out and desperately runs across I-4 to get away from him... she hopes changing direction away from him saves her. Blessings, Miss T! Law enforcement and friends of Miss T:Are there any domestic disturbance/ threatening calls to her home in last 2 years? start there besides records of calls to her cell latest before the crash. I feel this can be solved quickly if LE pays attention to common sense-obvious first-checks. LE has certainly speeded up their investigation/catch /arrest times after crimes in this state...now.. Lessee, Ocasio and others need to come out of the Cold Case files for updated DNA checks and forensic swabbing efforts.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local restaurant RusTeak moves locationFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
Comments / 11