West Virginia State

AG Morrisey concerned about DirecTV cancellation of Newsmax

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent a letter to the CEO of DirecTV, raising concerns over the company’s recent cancellation of Newsmax.

Man charged after drugs found in body at Southern Regional Jail

“It’s been two years coming that this company was pressured by left-wing lawmakers to silence conservative news channels, while some may object to the views and opinions expressed on Newsmax, the same is true of liberal-leaning channels such as MSNBC,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

Two years ago, two members of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology sent a letter to DirecTV’s parent company and others asking to cancel any type of conservative media outlets.

“Giving in to demands for politically motivated corporate censorship will only breed more demands in the future. Neither DirecTV nor the channels it carries should face an ongoing concern over whether programming is acceptable to powerful political elites,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote.

Investigation ongoing after 8 inmates taken from SRJ to Beckley ARH

Newsmax officials have said DirecTV’s decision is based on political bias.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 37

Bobby Bales
3d ago

If the legislature really cares, why don't they investigate Comcast and their monopoly. They screw their customers any way that they can. Their pricing schemes are totally ridiculous and should be investigated..

Reply(2)
5
Charles Lobban
3d ago

who really care about Newsmax I would say direct TV doesn't give a crap about them either Morrissey need to work about his job then direct tv and newmax

Reply
6
Jerry Ciccolella
4d ago

Doesn't this state have more pressing needs then to worry about Newsmax? Cmon AG!!!

Reply
13
