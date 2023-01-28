DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO