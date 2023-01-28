Read full article on original website
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in OhioKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Lynchburg-Clay 60, Blanchester 47
LYNCHBURG — Blanchester was outscored 26-12 in the first period and lost to Lynchburg-Clay 60-47 Saturday night in non-league boys basketball. The Wildcats outscored the Mustangs 35-34 over the final three quarters. The loss is the five straight for Blanchester who now stands 3-15. Bryce Sipple had 16 points...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton girls earn top seed in sectional tourney
East Clinton earned the No. 1 seed in the Division III Cincinnati I sectional tournament. The tournament pairings for girls basketball was made Sunday afternoon. The Astros (16-2) will play county rival Blanchester (4-13) 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Wilmington High School’s Fred Summers Court. Wilmington (8-11) will face...
wnewsj.com
Massie runnersup to Xenia at Raider Invitational
BELLEFONTAINE — In a tight race at the top, the Clinton-Massie wrestling team finished second Saturday in the Raider Invitational at Benjamin Logan High School. Xenia won the tournament with 198 points and the Falcons followed with 180.5. Norwalk was third with 176.5. “Our wrestlers continue to take steps...
Parents only: No spectators allowed at Taft-Woodward basketball game after fight
Parents and cheerleaders will be the only people allowed in the gym when the next Taft and Woodward basketball game tips off on Friday, according to the Cincinnati Public School district.
College Basketball World Reacts To Crushing Xavier Injury
On Tuesday afternoon, the Xavier Musketeers suffered a devastating injury to arguably the team's best player. "Xavier's Zach Freemantle will miss at least a month with a left foot injury," head coach Sean Miller said via CBS Sports. "It's the same foot he had surgery on in 2021." Fans flocked ...
Hamilton, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
thecomeback.com
CBB world reacts to huge Xavier news
The Xavier Musketeers suffered a massive blow on Tuesday. Xavier, the No. 16 team in the AP Top 25 poll this week, learned they would be without a key contributor for at least a month, as Zach Freemantle sustained a serious left foot injury. CBS Sports college basketball insider Matt...
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
dayton.com
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio
Beerhead Bar & Eatery, a restaurant chain with a focus on local craft beers, recently opened its newest location in Mason. With 10 locations nationwide, four in Ohio and others in Illinois, Texas, Michigan and New York, it offers a variety of food and drinks in a family friendly space.
WKRC
Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
Fox 19
Strange lights on Cincinnati’s East Side? Here’s what they are
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flashes of light appeared in the sky on the Tri-State’s east side Tuesday night. The strobing pulses appeared blue against the cloudy night sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Anderson and into Clermont County. The Anderson Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene...
Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OH
OHIO - Whether you're looking for a cup of the hottest brew in the country or a scrumptious treat, there are several great coffee shops in Dayton. While you can find a chain near you, there's something different about these small coffee shops.
WKRC
New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
Could Cincinnati's plastic bag ban return in 2023?
During a Tuesday morning meeting of Cincinnati city council's Climate, Environment and Infrastructure committee, local advocates urged committee members to re-implement a form of the ban.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, OH
The county seat of Clinton County, Wilmington is the home of the Banana Split Festival, a celebration held annually for the past 25 years. Numerous parks, reserves, and recreational areas are available in the city for visitors to explore. The Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival is also held in Wilmington,...
WKRC
See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
wyso.org
News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot
Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
