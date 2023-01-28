ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchester, OH

wnewsj.com

BBK Final: Lynchburg-Clay 60, Blanchester 47

LYNCHBURG — Blanchester was outscored 26-12 in the first period and lost to Lynchburg-Clay 60-47 Saturday night in non-league boys basketball. The Wildcats outscored the Mustangs 35-34 over the final three quarters. The loss is the five straight for Blanchester who now stands 3-15. Bryce Sipple had 16 points...
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

East Clinton girls earn top seed in sectional tourney

East Clinton earned the No. 1 seed in the Division III Cincinnati I sectional tournament. The tournament pairings for girls basketball was made Sunday afternoon. The Astros (16-2) will play county rival Blanchester (4-13) 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Wilmington High School’s Fred Summers Court. Wilmington (8-11) will face...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

Massie runnersup to Xenia at Raider Invitational

BELLEFONTAINE — In a tight race at the top, the Clinton-Massie wrestling team finished second Saturday in the Raider Invitational at Benjamin Logan High School. Xenia won the tournament with 198 points and the Falcons followed with 180.5. Norwalk was third with 176.5. “Our wrestlers continue to take steps...
XENIA, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Crushing Xavier Injury

On Tuesday afternoon, the Xavier Musketeers suffered a devastating injury to arguably the team's best player. "Xavier's Zach Freemantle will miss at least a month with a left foot injury," head coach Sean Miller said via CBS Sports. "It's the same foot he had surgery on in 2021." Fans flocked ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hamilton, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

HAMILTON, OH
thecomeback.com

CBB world reacts to huge Xavier news

The Xavier Musketeers suffered a massive blow on Tuesday. Xavier, the No. 16 team in the AP Top 25 poll this week, learned they would be without a key contributor for at least a month, as Zach Freemantle sustained a serious left foot injury. CBS Sports college basketball insider Matt...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
WEST HARRISON, IN
dayton.com

Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio

Beerhead Bar & Eatery, a restaurant chain with a focus on local craft beers, recently opened its newest location in Mason. With 10 locations nationwide, four in Ohio and others in Illinois, Texas, Michigan and New York, it offers a variety of food and drinks in a family friendly space.
MASON, OH
WKRC

Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Strange lights on Cincinnati’s East Side? Here’s what they are

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flashes of light appeared in the sky on the Tri-State’s east side Tuesday night. The strobing pulses appeared blue against the cloudy night sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Anderson and into Clermont County. The Anderson Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

ODOD to tear down hundreds of buildings in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- More than 200 buildings will be torn down in Montgomery County after the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) announced the third round of a statewide demolition program. According to ODOD, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program has already had two rounds of planned demolitions. On January 27, Ohio Governor Mike […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, OH

The county seat of Clinton County, Wilmington is the home of the Banana Split Festival, a celebration held annually for the past 25 years. Numerous parks, reserves, and recreational areas are available in the city for visitors to explore. The Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival is also held in Wilmington,...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

See bright flashes in the Cincinnati sky? Here's what happened

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Many across the Tri-State reported seeing flickering green lights in the sky on Tuesday night. It was not an alien invasion, rather a fire at the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The Anderson Township Fire Department arrived near...
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot

Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
XENIA, OH

