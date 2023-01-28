Read full article on original website
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale
If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
Hundreds of Migrants Soon Expected to Move Into Former Wadsworth School in Chicago
Migrants are expected to soon move into the former Wadsworth school in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, marking a controversial move as some residents voice concerns. Crews were on site Monday trimming trees and finishing last minute preps at the facility, which will soon house more than 200 migrants looking for shelter after arriving in the city on buses.
Jeep Officially Licensed Apparel Line Designed By Black Woman from Chicago
For Mariama Davis, her Jeep Wrangler is more than just a vehicle. She named it "her love story" for the love of the Jeep culture- a culture she says only Jeep enthusiasts understand. "Jeep people are different… we literally wear something to show we’re part of the culture," said Davis....
Amazon Cited by Labor Department for Second Time in a Month Over Warehouse Injuries
Amazon was cited by the Labor Department at warehouses in New York, Colorado and Idaho. Federal safety inspectors found workers were exposed to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards. The probe follows an ongoing investigation by federal prosecutors into Amazon's warehouse safety. Federal safety inspectors on Wednesday issued citations against Amazon...
FedEx Is Laying Off 10% of Its Officers and Directors Amid Cooling Demand
FedEx is cutting 10% of its officers and directors. The corporate job cuts come as the shipping giant tries to reduce costs amid cooling consumer demand. Shares of FedEx were up in midday trading. FedEx is cutting more than 10% of its officers and directors, CEO Raj Subramaniam announced Wednesday,...
Attorneys General in 20 GOP States Warn Walgreens, CVS Over Sales of Abortion Pills
Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed by 19 other attorneys general,...
