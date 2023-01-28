ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Sarasota man wins $1 million prize from gas station lottery ticket

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was the latest winner of the Florida Lottery after claiming a $1 million prize Monday. The Florida Lottery said Michael Gasek, 55, won the prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game. Gasek bought the winning from the Texaco on 19 East Road in Sarasota. The 55-year-old took […]
islandernews.com

Will Florida’s New Property Insurance Law Benefit Customers?

Climate disasters are taking an economic toll all over Florida and the United States. In the wake of Hurricane Ian hitting the west coast of Florida in September and Hurricane Nicole striking the east coast only six weeks later, insurance companies in Florida have seen themselves faced with huge payouts -- some, to the point of financial instability.
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
WESH

St. Cloud High School principal arrested for keying car at Publix

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The principal of St. Cloud High School has been arrested for criminal mischief. Nathaniel Fancher was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. According to an arrest affidavit, he's accused of keying a car in a Publix parking lot. Investigators said the incident happened Thursday as Fancher...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
