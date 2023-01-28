ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Rivian to Lay Off 6% of Its Workforce as EV Price War Concerns Grow

Rivian's CEO told employees that the company will lay off 6% of its workforce as it works to conserve cash. The electric truck maker's move follows EV price cuts by rivals Tesla and Ford. Rivian said the cuts will not affect workers at its Illinois factory. Electric truck maker Rivian...
ILLINOIS STATE
Airbnb's 13 Most Wish-Listed Properties in the World for 2023 — Including an $18 Million Home

In January, Airbnb released a list of the most wish-listed new global listings of 2023. Each of the 13 listings achieved the "most wish-listed" status after being listed for just 10 weeks and may have had some help from several new ways the site can categorize listings — like trending" and "top of the world." Airbnb introduced that new feature in November 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Robots Could Surpass Workers at Amazon by 2030, Cathie Wood Says

"We are just at the dawn of the robotics age. And I would say artificial intelligence and battery technology are all a part of that movement as well," Cathie Wood said. Amazon had more than 1.6 million workers at the end of 2021, according to its most recent annual report.

