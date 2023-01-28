ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Government Should Pay $14 Trillion in Reparations to Black Americans, Say Authors William Darity and Kirsten Mullen

By Macklin Fishman,CNBC, Cheyenne DeVon,CNBC
 4 days ago
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
NBC Chicago

Biden Will End the Covid National Emergency—What It Means for Student Loan Pandemic Relief

President Joe Biden announced this week that the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies declared by the Trump Administration in March 2020 will end on May 11. The Office of Management and Budget issued a statement denouncing two Republican-sponsored bills aiming to end the emergencies immediately. Ending the orders in May, however, will give the health-care system and Medicaid recipients, especially, the time to "wind down" from the flexibilities offered through the emergency orders, according to the statement.
NBC Chicago

India May Have to Walk a Tightrope as Budget Looms, Analysts Say

It comes as the government faces a tough balancing act to ensure fiscal prudence and growth ahead of a global slowdown. India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the last full-year budget before the country holds elections in 2024. "There are multiple targets that the government has to kind of...
NBC Chicago

Britain Sets Out Plans to Regulate Crypto Industry in Wake of FTX Collapse

The U.K. laid out plan to regulate the cryptocurrency industry. The proposals include strengthening rules on crypto lending, a controversial practice that contributed to the demise of FTX. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is viewed by industry backers as a crypto-friendly leader. The U.K. formally laid out plans to regulate the...
NBC Chicago

Biden and McCarthy Clash Ahead of White House Debt Ceiling Meeting

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss the looming U.S. debt ceiling deadline. The meeting is a key test of whether the Democratic president and the Republican House speaker can build a working relationship. But while McCarthy is preparing for a negotiation, the...
NBC Chicago

Anti-Asian Hate ‘Runs the Gamut,' Racist Yelp Reviews Show

As if running a restaurant during a pandemic wasn't tough enough, Christopher Wong also had to contend with a racist troll. “I will not have my dog eat in this place because they might cook him,” read the Yelp review of Wong's eatery, the Curry Up Cafe in suburban Los Angeles. “The owner works for the Chinese government.”
NBC Chicago

Watch Fed Chief Jerome Powell Speak After the Central Bank's Latest Rate Hike

The Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points, or 0.25 percentage point, as was widely expected. Wall Street will now look for clues on how much more the Fed will raise rates, especially as some economic data points to easing inflation. Chair Jerome Powell is holding a news conference, answering questions from reporters on future policy moves and the economy.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

