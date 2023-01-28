ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday

HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Monarch butterfly population continues to grow in the west

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — For the second year in a row, the Monarch Butterfly population has continued to grow. Volunteers in California took part in the 26th Western Monarch Count, which took place from Nov. 12 to Dec. 4, 2022, ahead of heavy rains hitting the coast. More than 250 people counted clusters of monarch butterflies at 272 sites across coastal California and a few sites in interior California and Arizona.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tickets still available for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — Tickets are still available for fans of golf or celebrities who want to catch some of the action at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. Daily tickets range from $50-$85 for any day between Wednesday-Sunday. According to the Pro-Am, general admission tickets are still available for the Wednesday charity events and all four days of tournament rounds.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento

Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three would be joined by...
CALIFORNIA STATE

