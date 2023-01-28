ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Lake View East: police

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman was robbed of her car at gunpoint in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say two offenders, at least one armed with a handgun, demanded the victim’s vehicle around 6:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue. The offenders then fled...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Armed robbery crew struck 16 times in two days

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of an armed crew that robbed 16 victims in a span of 23 hours. In each incident, police say two to four men armed with guns approached the victims outside and demanded their personal belongings by threatening use of force. After taking...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Man Beaten By Chicago Police In Jail Cell Demands Public Apology From City

CITY HALL — A Chicago man has released video of police beating him in 2019 and wants city officials to publicly apologize for the incident. Damien Stewart and activist William Calloway released the video Tuesday during a news conference at City Hall. They also called for the officers involved to be fired.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows men being robbed at gunpoint in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and his buddy were held up at gunpoint by a robbery crew while walking to their car in Humboldt Park recently.The victims lost their phones. But they told CBS 2's Jermont Terry it was a frightening ordeal – and they are worried the next victims might not be so lucky.On Tuesday night, there was a sense of fear on Keeler Avenue near Bloomingdale Avenue in Humboldt Park. Neighbors were looking over their shoulders as they entered their homes following the violent armed robbery – which was caught on camera.The video shows four robbers jumping out...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Customer attacks CTA terminal convenience store clerk with baton

A customer allegedly attacked the store clerk working at the Desplaines Convenience store on the mezzanine level of the Forest Park Blue Line CTA terminal, hitting the victim with a baton. The incident allegedly took place on Jan. 23 at around 12:21 p.m. The victim said that the suspect was...
FOREST PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park investigating fatal shooting of Chicago man

Oak Park police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man from Chicago who was killed early Saturday morning near Chicago Avenue and Lombard Avenue. Police believe the victim was targeted by the assailant. The victim, Rayshawn Hudgins of the 6400 block of South Seeley Avenue in Chicago, was...
OAK PARK, IL

