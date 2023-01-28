Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Lake View East: police
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman was robbed of her car at gunpoint in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say two offenders, at least one armed with a handgun, demanded the victim’s vehicle around 6:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue. The offenders then fled...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Armed robbery crew struck 16 times in two days
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of an armed crew that robbed 16 victims in a span of 23 hours. In each incident, police say two to four men armed with guns approached the victims outside and demanded their personal belongings by threatening use of force. After taking...
Chicago shooting: Man, woman charged in connection with O'Hare home invasion on NW Side
Two people have been charged after an 80-year-old man, who was badly injured in a Northwest Side home invasion, fought off his attackers.
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to Arrest
An individual was taken into custody on Tuesday evening following a police pursuit that began on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. After receiving reports of a vehicle driving erratically on the freeway, police immediately began their high-speed pursuit of the vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect led police on two-state pursuit in stolen vehicle, crashed into two patrol units: police
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A 23-year-old man is accused of leading Lake County police officers on a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle and crashing into two police patrol units Monday. Shortly before 1 p.m., a Lake County Sheriff's Department officer noticed a light blue Honda crossover SUV traveling at...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Beaten By Chicago Police In Jail Cell Demands Public Apology From City
CITY HALL — A Chicago man has released video of police beating him in 2019 and wants city officials to publicly apologize for the incident. Damien Stewart and activist William Calloway released the video Tuesday during a news conference at City Hall. They also called for the officers involved to be fired.
Video shows men being robbed at gunpoint in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and his buddy were held up at gunpoint by a robbery crew while walking to their car in Humboldt Park recently.The victims lost their phones. But they told CBS 2's Jermont Terry it was a frightening ordeal – and they are worried the next victims might not be so lucky.On Tuesday night, there was a sense of fear on Keeler Avenue near Bloomingdale Avenue in Humboldt Park. Neighbors were looking over their shoulders as they entered their homes following the violent armed robbery – which was caught on camera.The video shows four robbers jumping out...
Forest Park Review
Customer attacks CTA terminal convenience store clerk with baton
A customer allegedly attacked the store clerk working at the Desplaines Convenience store on the mezzanine level of the Forest Park Blue Line CTA terminal, hitting the victim with a baton. The incident allegedly took place on Jan. 23 at around 12:21 p.m. The victim said that the suspect was...
Caught on video: Chicago police officer beats man in holding cell as another cop holds him down
CPD said both officers have served their time and are back on the street.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man crashed into a bus, threatened the driver with a gun, did donuts in a park, then tossed a gun into a lake, prosecutors say. It was a busy Sunday morning.
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man crashed into a CTA bus, threatened the bus driver with a gun, fled from police, spun donuts in a city park, then tossed a gun into the park’s lake as Chicago police closed in on him Sunday morning. The police department’s...
oakpark.com
Oak Park investigating fatal shooting of Chicago man
Oak Park police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man from Chicago who was killed early Saturday morning near Chicago Avenue and Lombard Avenue. Police believe the victim was targeted by the assailant. The victim, Rayshawn Hudgins of the 6400 block of South Seeley Avenue in Chicago, was...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop falsely reported his car stolen 44 times to beat traffic tickets, prosecutors say
A Chicago police officer falsely reported that his personal car had been stolen 44 times since 2009 to avoid paying parking and automated traffic tickets, officials said Tuesday. Jeffrey Kriv, 56, made more than $145,000 as a Chicago cop in 2021 and retired this month, according to public records. He...
Man accused of stealing over $4K in items repeatedly from same North Side Target
CHICAGO — A man was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over $4,000 in items from the same Target store on multiple occasions. Duncan Smith, 31, was arrested in the 3300 block of West Huron and is facing four felony counts of retail theft. In his bond hearing...
Body found in NW Side freezer ID'd, may be landlord's elderly mother, residents say
"It started off with a wellness check and it ended with someone being found in the freezer," Regina Michalski's granddaughter said.
cwbchicago.com
Worried about potential looting, jittery Chicago police leaders order district cops to the Mag Mile again
Chicago — Jittery police leaders, worried about the potential for another round of organized looting in downtown Chicago, reassigned tactical units from several local districts to sit on the Magnificent Mile and Oak Street shopping corridors overnight, according to law enforcement sources. CPD brass ordered district units to downtown...
fox32chicago.com
Trial delayed for Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The suspected gunman who fatally shot seven people at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade last year has had his trial delayed. A judge granted prosecutors more time to collect evidence. Since Robert Crimo III’s last hearing in November, attorneys have collected 10,000 pages of...
cwbchicago.com
Busted by Facebook group, Chicago man gets 10 years for carjacking victim during a test drive
Chicago — A 22-year-old Chicago man has pleaded guilty to carjacking a victim while test-driving their vehicle in Uptown two years ago. Judge Charles Burns sentenced Dumareah Tayler to ten years during a court hearing last Tuesday. Prosecutors said Chicago police arrested Taylor after receiving a tip from an...
fox32chicago.com
Dramatic video shows stolen vehicle strike Illinois State Police troopers during traffic stop
CHICAGO - Illinois State Police troopers were injured after responding to a carjacking on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon, and the dramatic incident was captured on cell phone video. At approximately 5:15 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group (SAVE) Troopers responded to a vehicle involved in an...
CPD warn residents after numerous car thefts on West Side
Chicago police issued an alert to residents, noting that over a dozen cars had been stolen in the past three weeks from the West Side. In a three week period in January, 6 different cars were stolen from the West Side, 12 cars stolen in Austin.
fox32chicago.com
Caught on camera: Thieves crash U-Haul into Chicago clothing store but leave empty-handed
CHICAGO - Thieves were in for a rude awakening when they tried to burglarize a South Side clothing store over the weekend, and their attempt to break in was all caught on camera. Early Saturday morning, the thieves drove two U-Hauls to ABC 95th — a clothing, accessories, and cell...
