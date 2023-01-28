Read full article on original website
Related
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
NPR
Ukraine's defense minister hopes allies will supply his country with fighter jets
Last week, Ukraine was promised some Western-made military equipment it has long wanted - state-of-the-art tanks. And now Ukraine's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, says he's optimistic Western allies will supply his country with advanced fighter jets, even as Ukrainian forces are poised to start training as soon as possible on those newly committed Leopard and Abrams tanks.
NPR
Scientists hope to curb the deadly Nipah virus that terrorizes Bangladesh villages
Three years ago today, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern. That emergency eventually turned into one of the world's deadliest pandemics. To keep this from happening again, scientists have been studying how to detect and stop viruses with pandemic potential. AILSA CHANG, HOST:
NPR
Myanmar has been in chaos since the army seized power from the civilian government
Two years after Myanmar's military coup, the country continues to be unstable. Meanwhile, about one million minority Rohingya refugees continue to languish in camps in neighboring Bangladesh. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Two years ago today, Myanmar's military seized power, deposing Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian-led government. The country has been...
NPR
Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique
The smalleye can reach up to 10 feet in length and wield stingers the size of a human forearm. Through tracking, scientists hope to protect what's likely a critically endangered species. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The world's largest stingray species is finally on the radar. Researchers...
NPR
Rescuers search the rubble of a mosque in Pakistan hit by a suicide bomber
Pakistan reels from a suicide bombing that killed more than 90 worshippers in a mosque as a delegation from the International Monetary Fund comes to town as the country seeks to avert default. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. A photo on social media shows people standing inside a mosque in Pakistan. You...
NPR
Pope Francis begins a much anticipated trip to 2 countries in Africa
Pope Francis embarks on what he's calling a pilgrimage of peace to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan — two nations marred by conflicts that have largely been forgotten by the world. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Pope Francis begins his much-anticipated trip to the Democratic Republic of...
NPR
Thomas-Greenfield calls on wealthy nations to avert a famine on the horn of Africa
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield about the new aid package she announced to help address the food crisis in Somalia.
NPR
Menacing seagulls near Beirut's airport are lured there by uncollected trash
If flying makes you nervous, consider flying in and out of Beirut, Lebanon's international airport. The runway is beside a polluted beach and a landfill on one side and densely populated areas on the other. NPR's Ruth Sherlock had a look. RUTH SHERLOCK, BYLINE: What are the dangers for planes...
NPR
Taliban offshoot claims responsibility Pakistan mosque bombing that killed 59 people
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). (SOUNDBITE OF AMBULANCE SIREN BLARING) DIAA HADID, BYLINE: In footage shared on social media, ambulances wail as they rush to a mosque rocked by a powerful bombing. (CROSSTALK) HADID: One eyewitness, speaking to local media outlet The Khorasan Diary, says prayers had just begun...
NPR
Blinken's Israel visit comes during heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions
Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Israel and the West Bank comes against a backdrop of violence, including deadly attacks in Jerusalem and a Palestinian refugee camp. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Jerusalem this week. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The original plan was to...
NPR
France braces for another nationwide strike against planned pension changes
French unions have called for a second day of nationwide strikes today. They're pressuring the government of Emmanuel Macron to drop its planned changes to retirement, especially the plan to raise the minimum retirement age, which allows a full pension, from 62 to 64. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports the proposed change is especially unpopular outside of big cities.
NPR
Blinken urges calm amid escalating Israel-Palestinian conflict
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Jerusalem today as violence continues between Israelis and Palestinians. Blinken's trip was long-planned to see the leaders of the new far-right government in Israel, and they had other issues on the agenda, like Iran. But the focus has shifted to what Blinken can do to prevent a deadly escalation in the long-running conflict right where he is.
NPR
U.S. view on Israel: Could Blinken's visit temporarily cool down tensions?
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former Middle East envoy Dennis Ross about the visit to Israel by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Ambassador Dennis Ross has been tracking the latest Mideast violence. He's been a Middle East envoy for the administrations of President George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, has followed these matters for a long time. Ambassador, welcome back.
NPR
Peru's political stalemate and civil unrest show little signs of letting up
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in Spanish). CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Protesters shout insults about current President Dina Boluarte as they march around the stunning downtown plaza in Cusco, the colonial city perched 11,000-feet high in the Peruvian Andes. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST) UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in Spanish). KAHN: We're from here. We're not...
NPR
Secretary of State Blinken is in the Middle East to address latest round of violence
Amid rising tensions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Tuesday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. He met with Israel's prime minister on Monday. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the Israeli prime minister yesterday and met today with the Palestinian leader,...
NPR
U.S. defense secretary visits ally South Korea as it faces growing North Korea threat
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is on a mission to reassure a jittery ally - South Korea. Seoul wants stronger support from the U.S. as it faces a growing North Korean nuclear threat. And as NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Seoul, this comes as the U.S.' decades-old system of alliances in Asia is under increasing stress.
Comments / 0