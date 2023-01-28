Read full article on original website
K-State researchers embark on study to preserve prairie health
MANHATTAN – Kansas State University researchers have launched a study to improve the effectiveness of controls on woody plants, an effort they say will help to preserve the health of native grasslands in Kansas. Carol Baldwin, a range specialist in K-State’s Agriculture, Natural Resources and Community Vitality unit, said...
WIBW
Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
WIBW
K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
KVOE
Former Lyon County chief judge receives prestigious honor from Kansas Courts System
Former Lyon County chief judge Merlin Wheeler has obtained a state honor for judicial excellence. The Kansas Courts System announced Wheeler has received the Kansas District Judges Association Award for Judicial Excellence. Wheeler retired from the Lyon County District Court bench in August after over 30 years of legal service as judge, including 25 years as the Fifth District’s chief judge. He became a senior judge after retirement, traveling the state to adjudicate cases as needed.
Emporia gazette.com
Cold enough for you? Relief is coming
If it's any comfort as you step outside Tuesday: the coldest month of the year in Emporia is almost over. Emporia normally has highs of 41 degrees and lows of 21 during January. The norms will go up about four degrees during February.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Zoila’s serves up home-cooked Mexican food
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small building in East Topeka that used to house a Dairy Queen is now serving up a completely different kind of food. Zoila’s Cafe, 1000 S.E. 6th Ave., features home-cooked Mexican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m....
WIBW
Officers converge in search for individual Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from several local agencies were searching for a person early Tuesday in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka, but hadn’t located the individual by late in the morning, authorities said. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
WIBW
New information released in 2017 Neosho Rapids human remains case
NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - New information has been released about the circumstances of a skull found in 2017 that has yet to be identified. Kansas Missing and Unsolved released new details on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a case opened in 2017 after a human skull was found on a bank by Neosho Rapids in Lyon County.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
Major changes coming to benefits for veterans, here’s what you need to know
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Changes are coming to veterans thanks to newly passed legislation. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT Act, passed in August 2022. It severely changes what healthcare benefits look like for veterans across generations. The act assists combat veterans that were impacted by Agent Orange, the Gulf War or were exposed […]
WIBW
Kansas State coach on the move
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcats wide receivers coach Thad Ward will return to a familiar place. Acoording to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Ward has agreed to a deal to become the running backs coach at Illinois. Ward was the former running backs coach at Illinois from 2016-2018. Ward has also...
Oleander Cafe pulls up stakes, moves to new location in West Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fans of the Oleander Cafe will have to look on the other side of town from now on. 27 News spoke with Zach Stanek, owner of the Oleander Cafe, about his recent decision to move out of his old spot at the Topeka Vendors Market to the west side of town. For […]
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
WIBW
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A transgender inmate has been transferred from a Kansas men’s prison to the state’s women’s prison in Topeka. 13 NEWS investigated a question from a view about an El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate being moved to Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s all-female institution.
KBCA girl's basketball rankings: Week seven
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week seven rankings for all seven classes of girls' basketball across the state of Kansas.
WIBW
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
WIBW
New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
KVOE
FOUR SEASONS FIRE: Cause officially undetermined
The cause of the Jan. 20 fire at Emporia’s Four Seasons Apartments complex, 2230 Prairie, is officially undetermined. Fire broke out in apartment 2A on the building’s lowest level, causing several residents to await rescue from their balconies. Sixteen families were displaced, with most returning to their homes by Jan. 22 or Jan. 23.
KWCH.com
How to watch Round 2 of the Sunflower Showdown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday’s men’s basketball game pitting No. 7 Kansas State against No. 9 Kansas in Lawrence will not be aired on traditional television. Instead, it will be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN’s live streaming platform. Those with ESPN+ can access their accounts to watch the...
Man on fire in Walmart bathroom is extinguished by firefighters, Kansas officials say
He was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, officials say.
