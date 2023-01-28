ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

K-State researchers embark on study to preserve prairie health

MANHATTAN – Kansas State University researchers have launched a study to improve the effectiveness of controls on woody plants, an effort they say will help to preserve the health of native grasslands in Kansas. Carol Baldwin, a range specialist in K-State’s Agriculture, Natural Resources and Community Vitality unit, said...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Former Lyon County chief judge receives prestigious honor from Kansas Courts System

Former Lyon County chief judge Merlin Wheeler has obtained a state honor for judicial excellence. The Kansas Courts System announced Wheeler has received the Kansas District Judges Association Award for Judicial Excellence. Wheeler retired from the Lyon County District Court bench in August after over 30 years of legal service as judge, including 25 years as the Fifth District’s chief judge. He became a senior judge after retirement, traveling the state to adjudicate cases as needed.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Cold enough for you? Relief is coming

If it's any comfort as you step outside Tuesday: the coldest month of the year in Emporia is almost over. Emporia normally has highs of 41 degrees and lows of 21 during January. The norms will go up about four degrees during February.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Zoila’s serves up home-cooked Mexican food

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small building in East Topeka that used to house a Dairy Queen is now serving up a completely different kind of food. Zoila’s Cafe, 1000 S.E. 6th Ave., features home-cooked Mexican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m....
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

New information released in 2017 Neosho Rapids human remains case

NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - New information has been released about the circumstances of a skull found in 2017 that has yet to be identified. Kansas Missing and Unsolved released new details on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a case opened in 2017 after a human skull was found on a bank by Neosho Rapids in Lyon County.
NEOSHO RAPIDS, KS
WIBW

Kansas State coach on the move

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcats wide receivers coach Thad Ward will return to a familiar place. Acoording to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Ward has agreed to a deal to become the running backs coach at Illinois. Ward was the former running backs coach at Illinois from 2016-2018. Ward has also...
MANHATTAN, KS
Travel Maven

7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A transgender inmate has been transferred from a Kansas men’s prison to the state’s women’s prison in Topeka. 13 NEWS investigated a question from a view about an El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate being moved to Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s all-female institution.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

FOUR SEASONS FIRE: Cause officially undetermined

The cause of the Jan. 20 fire at Emporia’s Four Seasons Apartments complex, 2230 Prairie, is officially undetermined. Fire broke out in apartment 2A on the building’s lowest level, causing several residents to await rescue from their balconies. Sixteen families were displaced, with most returning to their homes by Jan. 22 or Jan. 23.
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

How to watch Round 2 of the Sunflower Showdown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday’s men’s basketball game pitting No. 7 Kansas State against No. 9 Kansas in Lawrence will not be aired on traditional television. Instead, it will be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN’s live streaming platform. Those with ESPN+ can access their accounts to watch the...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy