Wrapping patients in kindness, warmth

By Michael B. Hardison
 2 days ago
Dr. Matthew Sochat and his nursing staff were all smiles as they received hand-woven lap blankets from the Willing Workers of Sampson Partners. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

A simple caring desire to bring warmth turned into a heartfelt moment of giving between Sampson Partners and Southeastern Medical Oncology Center.

On Thursday morning, Dr. Matthew Sochat and some of his nursing staff were greeted with an array of beautiful colors in the form of hand-sown lap blankets.

“It’s hard to explain, I mean the gratitude we feel is priceless and we really appreciate everything that they’ve done for us,” Dr. Sochat said. “A lot of patients here have trouble staying warm, it’s tough for them to get here and they’re going through cancer journeys that are really stressful.”

“So a gesture like this from people in the community really means the world to them; we can’t thank them enough for their support.”

These handcrafted blankets were made by a small group of elderly members of Sampson Partners that call themselves the Willing Workers. Their goal is to provide aid throughout the community in any way they can whether they have financial support or not.

“There’s 10 of us total and some members donated money for the blankets, helped sow the blankets and other related things,” Sampson Partners Vice President Peggy Melvin said. “It doesn’t really matter what it is they help out. We do something for the community once a month and when we decided to help the cancer center, they willingly went to work.”

Melvin is a part of Willing Workers and said these blankets were made from materials donated or left with Sampson Partners. With the aim to help keep cancer patients warm, they took all the spare materials they could find and wove numerous blankets for Southeastern Medical Oncology Center.

By the time they finished them, all these Willing Workers were able to completely fill two giant trash bags with blankets. It was a gesture of true kindness that a couple of the nurses shared thoughts on.

“I just can’t say enough of just how much of a blessing this is for our patients and how thoughtful it is for people in the community to support us,” Christy Taylorn said.

“Yes, I completely agree,” Meredith Kelly added. “It takes a whole community to help spread those blessing and we couldn’t be more grateful for this one.”

Melvin said those feelings were shared by the Willing Workers.

“It means a lot to us being able to do this for them,” Melvin said. “We know it means a lot to the patients also, because it’s cool back there and sometimes they don’t think to bring a blanket and if we have some to share that’s fine.”

“It’s the fact that us old people, the Willing Workers, could do something to bless somebody so it makes us feel real good,” Melvin said. “Some of the ladies with us said they don’t even want their names or picture in the paper, saying to me we just want to know that we did something to bless somebody.”

Melvin said that is the sole purpose of Sampson Partners existence — giving back to the community.

“I always want to shout out Johnny Pridgen and Dr. Paul Viser, the heads over at Sampson Partners,” Melvin said. “They like people to know that we at Sampson Partners are all about giving back to the community and that’s what this was all about: giving back.”

