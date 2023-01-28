ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans vs. Walmart: McNairs 'Can't Afford' Coach DeMeco?!

By Mike Fisher
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufcsf_0kUT4h3o00

The Broncos have seemingly targeted DeMeco Ryans as their top candidate to become Denver’s new head coach. And so, it seems, have the Texans. So why would Houston lose this tug-of-war? Walmart?!

There is no denying that the NFL is a dollars-and-sense business, and DeMeco Ryans has ever reason to wish to capitalize on his sudden attractiveness to two teams who might be about to engage in a tug-of-war for his services.

But, no, sorry, the Houston Texans do not have every reason to lose that tug-of-war because the McNairs don't own a Walmart .

Ryans, the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, interviewed with the Broncos and Texans last week. He obviously impressed both .

What might be the tiebreaker? Respected Houston sportswriter John McClain is apparently suggesting it could be those aforementioned dollars and sense. As relayed via the SportsRadio 610 website :

"A source close to the situation said the Broncos are intent on hiring Ryans. Why could that be a problem for the Texans? Because the McNair family can’t compete with Walmart money if the Broncos want to get into a bidding war.''

Wait. Why not?

The Broncos’ new owners – the Walton-Penner Family Group – is led by Rob Walton. Yes, a "Walmart Walton,'' the controlling owner who is worth more than $60 billion - making him the wealthiest owner in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the McNair family is said to be worth less than one-tenth of that.

So ... using this logic, the Broncos are going to pay Ryans 10 times what the Texans can afford?

Ridiculous.

NFL head coach salaries, with a couple of exceptions, are now in the $4 million to $10 million range. Somewhere in that range is simply the cost of doing business.

Ryans, 38, has roots in Houston as a former player here. His wife Jamila is from here. This is football country, and the Texans suddenly have building-block assets. There are plenty of reasons for the Texans to want him, and there are plenty of reasons for him to want the Texans.

But this suddenly smells like a front office leaking preemptive excuses for just-in-case coming failure. And it's a reminder than an NFL owner who isn't rich enough to "afford'' a coach shouldn't be an NFL owner.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 7

Brian Dougherty
4d ago

McNair family should just sell the team they are in way over there heads one mistake after another since its inception constant bad decisions They have no desire to win constantly putting mediocre teams on the field year after year

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Shocked By Andy Reid's Decision

This was questionable... Sunday night, late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs opted to punt the ball back to Joe Burrow, with the game tied, 20-20, and just over two minutes remaining. Kansas City had a lengthy fourth down attempt, though the Chiefs were inside of the Bengals territory. Do you ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Black Enterprise

Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid

Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
BOULDER, CO
Yardbarker

DeMeco Ryans agrees to six-year deal to become Texans HC

Ryans’ deal with the Texans comes fewer than 48 hours after his San Francisco 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Ryans was the Niners’ defensive coordinator and could not become Houston’s new head coach until after San Francisco’s season ended.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Texans gave DeMeco Ryans 6-year contract

The Houston Texans made another move that demonstrated they believe they have their man on the sidelines who will last more than one season. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to a six-year contract as part of his terms to accept the job on Jan. 31.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

J.J. Watt on Texans' DeMeco Ryans Hire: 'Let's Gooooooo!'

David Culley didn't really move the needle. Similarly, Lovie Smith was widely regarded as a Plan B place-holder. But with Tuesday's announcement that former player DeMeco Ryans will be their next head coach, the Houston Texans not only got the man they wanted but also the desired reaction. While those...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Texans' Coaching Hire

For the third year in a row the Houston Texans have hired a new head coach. Fans are hoping this one sticks. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will be the next head coach of the Texans. Schefter noted it's a six-year deal for ...
HOUSTON, TX
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy