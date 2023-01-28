This story made me cry! I know they are helping this young mother. God bless those who reunited them! Makes me know there is still much good in our world!!
this is heartwarming. people need to spay neuter their animals. it's so overwhelming the amount of homeless pets. I get all these bred dogs are adorable but people paying thousands for one is crazy. I adopted all my pups from a shelter for 45$. They had a incentive and the fees were waived. I donated what it would have cost to adopt if there was no program. so many gorgeous pups that just need love hugs and kisses. I always hope people will go to shelters and maybe get that shy pup or the one that people don't look at. I have had so many amazing pups from shelters.
that is awesome that the shelter cared enough to do this . hope everything goes well
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
