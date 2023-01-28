Read full article on original website
MH, MHCA among schools to keep campuses closed Wednesday
Following the recent rounds of winter weather, the Mountain Home School District and Mountain Home Christian Academy will be among those closing their campuses on Wednesday. They’ll be joined by the Gainesville, Lutie, Dora, Thornfield, Mammoth Spring, West Plains, Hollister and Ava school districts. The school districts utilizing AMI...
MH Parks and Recreation to hold officiating course
As the Mountain Home Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for some of its youth sports, area residents ages 16-and-older will be given an opportunity to be paid game officials. A free course for those looking to be a soccer official or baseball/softball umpire will begin Wednesday evening at 6 at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.
Karen Dennison, 74, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Karen Dennison of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Karen Dennison died Monday in Mountain Home.
Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, Mountain Home (Conner)
Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Mountain Home. Claudia was born on February 6, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas J. and Lois (Carl) Hendricks. She worked as a housekeeper at Baxter Regional Medical Center for over fifteen years until she retired. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harland Keppel.
Jimmy Harbinson, 75, Mammoth Spring (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Jimmy Harbinson of Mammoth Spring are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Jimmy Harbinson died Sunday at Baxter Health.
Richard Redman, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Richard Redman of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Richard Redman died Sunday at Central Arkansas Veterans Hospital.
Ronald R. Brixey, 67, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 67-year-old Ronald R. Brixey of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Ronald R. Brixey died Friday at Care Manor Nursing Home.
Mountain Home among schools closed Monday
The Mountain Home School District is among the schools being closed on Monday due to winter weather. Mountain Home is joined by Gainesville, Dora, Thornfield, West Plains, Hollister, Branson and Ava in closing their campuses. Mountain Home Christian Academy will also close its campus, but Monday will be an AMI...
Nancy Jo Morris, 99, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 99-year-old Nancy Jo Morris of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Nancy Jo Morris died Sunday at her residence.
Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads
Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
Wintry mix to continue through early part of week
The winter precipitation is expected to continue throughout the early part of the week. Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in north central Arkansas will remain under a winter storm warning until 9 Monday evening, and a winter weather advisory will follow through 9 Wednesday morning. Southern Missouri is under a winter storm warning until midnight, and Izard and Stone counties in north central Arkansas are currently under a winter weather advisory until 9 Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Four area restaurants named finalists in 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
Four restaurants in the Twin Lakes area have been named finalists for Arkansas Heritage’s 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. DeVito’s Restaurant in Harrison, Meacham’s Family Restaurant in Ash Flat, Daisy Queen in Marshall, and Ozark Cafe in Jasper were announced Monday by the Arkansas Department of Park, Heritage, and Tourism.
ASU-MH starts Registered Nursing program in Summer 2023
Arkansas State University-Mountain Home (ASU-MH) has received initial approval from the Arkansas State Board of Nursing to off the Associate of Applied Science Degree in Registered Nursing. The initial approval allows the college to recruit and enroll students in a traditional Registered Nursing (RN) program. Christy Keirn, Associate Vice Chancellor...
MH Chamber Banquet still on Thursday night
The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce will still hold their Annual Chamber Banquet scheduled for Thursday night at the Vada Sheid Community Development Center on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. Door open at 5 for the Chairman’s Circle reception in the Trout Room with social hour and dinner...
Out-of-state crews assist with power outages
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Work to restore power continues three nights after a winter storm rolled through the Ozarks. Thousands of homes in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas are still sitting in the dark on Friday. “We’re standing at 4,100 that are out of power,” said CEO of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Mel Coleman. “About 2,000 […]
MH limb debris pickup rescheduled for Feb. 10
A limb pickup inside the Mountain Home city limits has been rescheduled due to the weather. The one-day event, originally scheduled for Friday, has been pushed back a week to Feb. 10.The pickup is a partnership between the city and Waste Connections. Citizens who would like to request to have limb debris picked up need to contact the Mountain Home Street Department at 870-425-4708 or the Mayor’s Office at 870-425-5116 to be added to the list.
West Plains teen injured after falling from vehicle
West Plains, MO. – A West Plains teen is recovering after falling out of a SUV on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 9:35 p.m. on County Road 1540, one and a half miles east of West Plains. A 17-year old...
Montgomery updates Baxter county road conditions
As Baxter County enters its third day of winter weather local roads remain in a risky state for drivers on Wednesday. — Baxter County Sheriff, John Montgomery spoke with KTLO’s Heather Loftis Wednesday morning for an update on conditions. Listen:. Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits, and The...
MC Judge updates Marion county road conditions
Local roads remain in poor condition as more winter weather and freezing temperatures plagued the Twin Lakes area Tuesday afternoon. Marion County Judge, Jason Stumph spoke with KTLO’s Heather Loftis on Wednesday morning for an update on conditions in Marion County. Listen:. Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and...
Wintry mix of precipitation continues to cause hazards for drivers, pedestrians
A winter storm warning is in effect until midnight Monday night, January 30, for these counties in the KSMU listening area: Barry, Christian, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Stone and Taney and until 6 p.m. in northern Arkansas. A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight in Greene, Lawrence, Newton and...
