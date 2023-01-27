ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
KHOU

Tips to pay off credit card debt

When stimulus checks were being sent out during the pandemic, the personal savings rate in the U.S. hit a record. But there's been a total reversal since then, and credit card debt is on the rise. A new survey from Bankrate finds 46% of credit card holders carry debt right...
CNBC

Is it better to take a personal loan with a longer or shorter repayment term? Here's how to decide

Personal loans can come in handy when you need funding in a pinch for a big expense, such as a wedding, funeral, home repairs, a car repair, debt consolidation and more. One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a personal loan is the repayment period. How long you have to pay the loan back influences your monthly payments, interest rates and more. So if you're having trouble deciding how long of a term you should go with, here are some helpful pointers to keep in mind.
The Penny Hoarder

How to Plan for Retirement From Your 20s to Your 60s

You probably don’t need us to tell you that the earlier you start saving for retirement, the better. But let’s face it: For a lot of people, the problem isn’t that they don’t understand how compounding works. They start saving late because their paychecks will only stretch so far.
The Independent

7 financial decisions to make when you’re young to save for a family later

You may not be in any position to have kids now, be it romantically, personally, physically or professionally, but if you see them as a part of your future you may want to be getting your money in order now.New research by The Prince’s Trust has found that 45% of 16 to 25-year-olds in the UK fear they will never earn enough to support a family amid the cost-of-living crisis.Releasing its 2023 youth index, the charity found that figure rose to 53% for those from less affluent backgrounds.And those fears don’t come from nowhere, having kids comes with expenses many...
The Associated Press

In Your Debt: How couples can team up on debt repayment

Between financially helping his parents and losing income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeremy Mazza landed into serious credit card debt. Relief came from a source he wasn’t expecting: his partner, Ginna Lambert, who had come into a small inheritance. She suggested “investing” part of her bounty in their shared future by lending small amounts to Mazza that he could apply toward his debt.
