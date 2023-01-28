Read full article on original website
Sporting News
'It's horrible': France shock Australia in Sydney Sevens quarters
Reigning World Series champions Australia are out of the Sydney Sevens after being beaten 5-10 by France in the first women’s quarterfinal at Allianz Stadium. It might go down in history as the biggest upset of this year’s tournament. Nobody would’ve seen this coming, except for maybe the...
Yardbarker
Messi shares just why he has not yet re-watched Argentina’s 2022 World Cup Final win over France
It has been well over a month since the Argentina national team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup following its thrilling final win over France. Plenty of Argentinians have since re-watched the final a multitude of times, but Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has not yet done so once. During...
India deny England in final to win first Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup
England fell at the last hurdle as India eased to victory in the final of the inaugural Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday in South Africa. Grace Scrivens’ youngsters had successfully defended 100 to beat Australia in a dramatic semi-final, but could not repeat the trick in Potchefstroom. Put into bat first, they set their opponents a meagre target of 69 with Ryana MacDonald-Gay top-scoring with 19 from 24 balls.
Soccer-Australia's Women's World Cup opener to be held at Stadium Australia
Jan 30 (Reuters) - The 2023 Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia will kick off their campaign against Ireland at the 83,500 capacity Stadium Australia, Sydney's largest stadium, due to public demand for more tickets, FIFA said on Monday.
Lionel Messi says he regrets his actions during heated World Cup match against Netherlands
Lionel Messi has expressed regret over his behaviour during and after Argentina's quarterfinal against the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.
Citrus County Chronicle
McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move
TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie was left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League. McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch.
sportszion.com
Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States
The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
A month after Argentina's World Cup win, the Under-20 side fail in attempt to even qualify
Just over a month since Argentina's senior side won the World Cup, the Under-20 squad floundered in their attempt to try and replicate that success.
BBC
Premier League: Masters winner Chris Dobey earns tournament place
Chris Dobey has been rewarded for his Masters victory on Sunday with a Premier League place. The world number 21 previously featured as a Challenger in 2019 and 2020, but will now compete full-time in the event over the next four months. The 32-year-old from Northumberland beat Rob Cross 11-7...
Football Australia announce Graham Arnold will coach the Socceroos to the 2026 World Cup
FIFA World Cup hero Graham Arnold will continue on as Socceroos coach after guiding the Australians out of the group stage for the just the second time in history - but not everyone is impressed
BBC
ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup final: Inspired India beat England by seven wickets
Watch key moments as India win the U19 T20 World Cup, their first ever World Cup title, by seven wickets and with six overs to spare while England are bowled out for 68. MATCH REPORT: England beaten by inspired India in U19 final. Available to UK users only.
MATCHDAY: Newcastle aims for cup final; Inter vs. Atalanta
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Newcastle is looking to reach its first domestic cup final this century when the Saudi-owned team takes a 1-0 lead over Southampton into the second leg of the League Cup semifinals. Joelinton scored the only goal of the first leg last week. Newcastle hasn’t won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955 and has only played in the League Cup final once — in 1976 when the team lost to Manchester City. Newcastle’s last cup final appearance was in 1999 when it lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup. Elsewhere, there is an FA Cup replay between second-tier rivals Birmingham and Blackburn in the fourth round.
Valencia sacks coach Gennaro Gattuso for poor results
MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Valencia sacked coach Gennaro Gattuso on Monday following the team’s poor results. Valencia said in a statement it reached a mutual agreement with Gattuso to end their contract. The announcement came after a 1-0 loss at Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday....
Soccer-Talking points from European soccer
(Reuters) - Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues:. PIOLI UNDER PRESSURE AS MILAN SET UNWANTED RECORDS. It has been a rough start to 2023 for Stefano Pioli and AC Milan, with only one win in seven games.
New mums Elinor Barker and Katy Marchant return to GB team
Olympic medallists Elinor Barker and Katy Marchant will return to international competition for the first time since becoming mothers at next week’s European Track Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland as Olympic qualifying gets under way.The pair have been named in a 21-strong Great Britain squad that also includes emerging road star Fred Wright, 23, who is heading back to the track for his first major competition in the velodrome since 2019.Rio gold medallist Barker, 28, who was pregnant with her son Nico at the time she helped Britain to team pursuit silver at the Tokyo Games, has been named in a...
