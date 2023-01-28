ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Independent

US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says

The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
msn.com

Americans are flocking to Mexico – a trend ignored during Biden's immigration-focused visit

MEXICO CITY – For more than a decade, Marcos Del Rosario Santiago has lived in la Roma — at the time an up and coming neighborhood in the west side of Mexico City. But Del Rosario has seen a shift in his neighborhood. More Airbnbs are popping up after those living in apartments, some who have had to already have three or four roommates, could no longer afford to live there. At his local panadería, where he often orders a coffee and pan dulce, he used to only hear people order in Spanish, even if they were not Mexican. Now, he said he’s seeing and hearing more foreigners order in English.
New York Post

Arizona border city Yuma on brink of collapse after migrant crisis toll

Officials in an Arizona border town say they get a weekly flood of migrants totaling 6 percent of their population — and the dire scenario has driven the area to the brink of collapse. Yuma has fewer than 100,000 residents, yet the town sees 6,000 migrants illegally crossing its border with Mexico every week, for a total of more than half a million people in the past few years, exasperated Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News. “The average for Yuma on a weekly basis is 6,000 people coming across. Of those 6,000, we have 1,000 to 2,000 ‘gotaways’ — people...
WNCT

US will resume border wall construction at San Diego park

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration agreed to lower part of a border wall planned in the southwest corner of the continental United States, advocates said Thursday, dismissing the concession as a token gesture. Opposition prompted a construction pause in August at Friendship Park, which was inaugurated in...
Bay News 9

Immigration lawyer: Cuban migrants 'very desperate' to make it to U.S.

The surge in migrants crossing the southern border from Mexico into the U.S. has garnered a lot of attention, but the U.S. Coast Guard says the number trying to enter illegally by sea is increasing as well. In the last three months, the Coast Guard picked up nearly 5,000 Cubans...

